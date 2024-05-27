'Completely Brand New...': Lady Gaga Offers Insight Into Her Version Of Harley Quinn In Joker: Folie A Deux

It doesn’t matter if you are a DC fan or a fan who likes the superhero world, Joker is one movie that engages everyone with its deep tales. Lifting it even more, Lady Gaga has joined the franchise with Joker: Folie A Deux, in a very important role.

Starring alongside the legendary Joaquin Phoenix, Gaga would be seen depicting the role of Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux.

Lady Gaga about Harley Quinn

The pop star is currently promoting her concert movie Gaga Chomatica Ball. It is a film that takes her fans through everything that goes behind while preparing for a gig. It includes details about make-up, stage management, and all the preparations that the team does.

While speaking about the recently released movie with Access Hollywood, the songstress also teased her project with Todd Phillips and gave a few details of her role in it.

Talking about her character in Joker: Folie à Deux, Gaga stated that this “version of Harley is mine,” and that the character is “very authentic to this movie” as well as its characters.

Further detailing the experience of being a character from the famous comics, the A Star is Born actress stated that she has "never done anything" like this, in any other movies before, further adding, "It's all going to be completely brand new and really fun."

The upcoming Todd Phlipps movie will be a musical by DC Studios. Although the movie portrays characters from the same comics, it is not a part of the upcoming universe that is being set by Peter Safran and James Gunn. In fact, Joker: Folie à Deux will be a part of DC Elseworlds.

Margot Robbie about Lady Gaga

The role Lady Gaga is portraying was previously helmed by Margot Robbie. She was the first actress to bring the character to life on screen, which actually impressed everyone, calling her a perfect actor to play the role of the insanely cruel Harley Quinn.

However, her future looks uncertain after the old DC Extended Universe has all been scrapped to build a new franchise. While talking about the Bloody Mary singer taking over Harley Quinn’s role, the I, Tonya actress stated that she is happy with Gaga now becoming the next Harley Quinn, as she had always wanted the character to be like Batman, who “always gets passed from great actor to great actor.”

Robbie went on to add, “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough,” that now other actors would get to play this role.

Joker: Folie à Deux will be released in theaters on October 4, 2024.

