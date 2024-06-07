Crazy Rich Asians Hits Netflix 6 Years After Release; Here's Everything We Know About A Potential Sequel

Crazy Rich Asians was released six years ago, and it is still a movie that people talk about. However, as fans still dig into the events taking place in the movie, with it being released on Netflix recently, they also wish for its sequel.

Well, there’s certainly one happening, but what could it be about? Keep on reading to know the official synopsis in the book.

Crazy Rich Asians sequel

Crazy Rich Asians was released in theatres in September 2018. Since then, many people have become fans of the movie while demanding for more.

And it isn’t just the movie buffs who wish to explore the further tales happening in the film’s atmosphere, but even the filmmakers, who are eager to start working on it.

For those unversed, a sequel to Crazy Rich Asians was already announced immediately after the film’s premiere in 2018. In addition, the director of the first installment, Jon M. Chu was also reported to return and work on the project.

For those who have read the novel by Kevin Kwan from which the movie is adapted, they know that the series holds two more books in its trilogy.

As per an old report by The Hollywood Reporter that was released in 2018, its director would return to the stated project after he completes the film In the Heights. However, the movie was released in June 2021, but there have been no big updates on CRA’s sequel.

All that the industry has heard is the writing team of Crazy Rich Asians went through some changes, while a new buzz suggested a spin-off.

About Chu, he has signed on to direct two Wicked films, starring Ariana Grande. Back in 2018, even CRA’s producer Brad Simpson stated to THR, “We have a plan with Kevin for the next two films.”

Crazy Rich Asians sequel’s plot

The next installment will likely follow the second book by Kwan from the trilogy, China Rich Girlfriend. It follows the characters of Constance Wu, Rachel, and Henry Golding’s Nick as they both look around for the biological father of Rachel.

The synopsis of the book reads, “It’s the eve of Rachel Chu’s wedding, and she should be over the moon.” it further speaks of the attire Rachel is wearing, an “Asscher-cut diamond, a wedding dress she loves.”

Further, the synopsis details that Rachel who yet doesn't know the identity of her “birth father” couldn’t accept the fact that he won't be present for her wedding.

However, “a chance accident reveals his identity,” which makes Rachel chase the adventure in Shanghai “where people aren’t just crazy rich…they’re China rich.”

