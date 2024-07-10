Days of Our Lives Spoilers: Jack Faces Tough Decision As Chad Seeks Permission To Exhume Abigail's Grave

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 10, reveal that Jack finds himself in a tough spot when he discovers what his son-in-law Chad really wants.

Chad has decided that the only way to confirm whether Abigail is truly dead is to exhume her grave. However, as her husband, Chad doesn’t have the authority to do this and needs Jack’s permission.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights for July 10

Jack is understandably upset by this request, especially since it stems from information given by Abigail’s killer, Clyde. Meanwhile, Alex isn’t Victor’s long-lost son, but Xander is.

This makes it ironic when Justin expresses to Xander how much he misses Alex and is saddened by recent events. Alex, who is oblivious to this, may soon find himself seeking Justin’s forgiveness.

Xander and Sarah plan to get married, and Alex and Theresa are also engaged. Maggie believes it would be wonderful to have a double wedding, bringing the family together in a celebration of love and unity.

However, with the complex relationships involved, things might not go as smoothly as she hopes.

Leo’s ego is soaring after his mother praises him and Marlena confirms he’s her favorite patient. Feeling confident, Leo starts pursuing men he finds attractive, regardless of whether they are interested or available. He believes he deserves love from anyone he wants.