Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers: Xander's Mom Reveal Theressa's Secret To Alex

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the hit series Days of Our Lives

For the week of July 22 – July 26 on Days of Our Lives, expect lots of battles, breakups, and bitterness. Xander’s mom showing up at the chapel spells trouble for Theresa and drama for Xander and Alex.

Theresa's secret gets exposed. Everyone will find out she manipulated Victor’s heir situation and worked with Konstantin, including taking off with Victoria.

Days of Our Lives spoilers and highlights

Alex will demand answers from his wife and feel hurt. By the end of the week, he and Justin will reconcile. Hopefully, Alex realizes how poorly he treated his real father. It would be nice if Justin made him apologize a bit to build his character.

Brady and Ava are both struggling. Brady nearly drank over losing Theresa to Alex. Ava is newly single after Harris left town to find Megan Hathaway.

There’s a chance they might connect. EJ isn’t letting Nicole get a divorce without a fight. He and Eric are battling over Nicole. Elsewhere, Jada and Stephanie don’t know Bobby tricked them and is now pretending to be Everett. Bobby thinks he has everyone fooled, but Jada and Stephanie are getting suspicious. Finally, Gabi catches Connie with Rafe. Connie, who betrayed everyone, is the reason Rafe is in the hospital.

Days of Our Lives Recap

Previously in Days of Our Lives, Xander arrives at the Square, which is decorated for the wedding. Jack walks up, surprising him. Jack explains he's in town because he believes Abigail might be alive and also brings up that Xander stole The Spectator from him.

Xander offers to return Jack’s half and expresses regret over his actions. He reflects on losing his best friend and mentions he’ll have Justin prepare the necessary paperwork. Jack tells Xander to keep an eye on the mail and adds sarcastically that he should pass his love to the bride.

Jack then questions what she sees in Xander, to which Xander replies, “That is the burning question.” Jack advises Xander to appreciate her and earn her love.

At Sarah’s apartment, Maggie arrives to find Sarah and Bonnie puzzled over who ruined Xander’s mom’s wedding invitation. Theresa avoids eye contact, and after ruling out other suspects, they conclude it is her. Theresa admits she did it out of fear that Fiona would cause a scene.

Bonnie proudly says she sent the invite anyway, although Fiona hasn’t RSVP'd. Maggie and Bonnie then help Sarah get dressed for the wedding. Theresa is left alone, hoping Fiona won’t show up.

Meanwhile, at the Kiriakis mansion, Alex tells Justin that he is no longer his father and needs to accept it. Alex quickly apologizes but insists that Justin needs to move on from his anger towards Victor. Justin is deeply hurt because Victor manipulated them against each other, even after his death.

Alex says if Justin views him as an enemy, he shouldn’t officiate his wedding. Justin angrily agrees. Sonny arrives, and after hugging Sonny, Alex leaves so Justin can “catch up with his real son.” Sonny asks Justin if he’s okay. Justin, holding back tears, says he misses Victor but can’t forgive him.

Sonny agrees. Justin holds onto a letter from Anjelica to Victor, hoping for a sign it’s all a mistake. Sonny reassures him he’ll always be his son and hugs him. Alex returns to apologize and asks Justin to officiate his wedding to Theresa, which Justin agrees to.

Roman speaks to Kimberly on the phone, disappointed that she and Shane can’t make it. Andrew arrives at the Pub, joking he’s the designated family representative. Roman knows Theresa will be pleased. Andrew recalls confronting Theresa about her involvement in Victoria’s kidnapping.

He tells Roman that Theresa doesn’t know he’s coming. Stephanie arrives, excited to see Andrew and shares that her parents can’t attend. Roman adds that Kate is too busy with soap opera rights. He leaves them to catch up.

At the townhouse, Brady is tempted by vodka when Paul arrives, asking if he's drinking again. Brady admits he was considering it but decides against it after their discussion. Paul pours out the drink and hugs Brady.

Theresa, dressed in a strapless gown with floppy bows, answers the door for Andrew. She happily embraces her brother. Andrew asks about Victoria, and Theresa explains she’s watching her while Sarah gets ready. Andrew teases Theresa about the kidnapping but promises not to tell anyone.

Sarah, now in a halter-style gown, joins them. Andrew informs them that the trail for Konstantin’s accomplice has gone cold, assuming it was a local thug. Theresa asks Andrew to walk her down the aisle. Maggie expresses her pride in the brides.

As guests gather, Alex and Xander stand before rows of chairs, with shrubbery and columns behind them. Alex wears a classic tux with a long tie, and Xander is in a formal jacket and kilt. They exchange barbs before Andrew walks Theresa down the aisle, followed by Maggie and Sarah. Justin officiates Alex and Theresa’s wedding. Just then an unexpected guest arrives.

