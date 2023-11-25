Did Iggy Azalea really make USD 48 million from her OnlyFans? Dispelling rumors about her earnings amid the frenzy

In a recent social media buzz, unconfirmed reports have surfaced suggesting that Iggy Azalea, the Australian rapper, earned a staggering USD 48 million on her OnlyFans account. This purportedly makes her the highest-earning celebrity on the platform, surpassing big names like Cardi B and Tyga. However, it’s crucial to note that these claims are yet to be officially verified, raising questions about their accuracy. So, buckle up; we’re diving into the world of OnlyFans rumors!

The unverified hype

Rumors are swirling that Iggy Azalea’s OnlyFans earnings hit a staggering USD 48 million. But here’s the deal—no solid sources have confirmed this mega payday. It’s like a game of internet telephone, and we’re here to set the record straight.

Iggy Azalea stepped into the OnlyFans scene in January 2023, offering fans an exclusive pass to her artistic world. Adult content, music, and more—she’s doing it all for USD 25 a month. However, that rumored USD 307,000 in the 24 hours Iggy called it “cap” and kept it real.

ALSO READ: Iggy Azalea opens up about her statement on Tory Lanez in Megan Thee Stallion case: 'I support prison reform'

Check out the other artists who are rocking on OnlyFans

While Iggy’s numbers are up in the air, Cardi B proudly boasts a USD 45 million haul from her OnlyFans endeavors. She’s not shy about sharing her success, and it adds up to real dollars, not just whispers.

Tyga is another star who spilled the beans on his OnlyFans riches. Before launching his platform, Myystar, he banked a cool USD 20 million on OnlyFans.

Bhad Bhabie, aka Danielle Bregoli, pulled in a whopping USD 38.6 million from April to November 2021. Receipts were flashed, and the numbers don't lie. OnlyFans is proving to be a lucrative stage for the rapper.

The multi-talented Chris Brown isn't just making hits in the studio—he's making bank on OnlyFans too. With USD 15 million in the bag, he's turned the platform into his creative playground.

In the wild world of OnlyFans, separating fact from fiction is a challenge. While Iggy's rumored millions are still unverified, these confirmed success stories show that OnlyFans is a real game-changer for artists looking to connect with fans on their terms.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from public platforms. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their inputs too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We take all efforts to share possible accurate numbers, however unless otherwise mentioned they are all approximates. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

ALSO READ: OnlyFans model issues strong statement against Twitch: Here's why