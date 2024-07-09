Was Doja Cat's X Account Hacked? Iggy Azalea Diss Controversy Explored

Doja Cat has become a new victim in the music industry whose social media was hacked recently. However, it wasn’t just the Paint the Town Red singer who was targeted in the recent malicious activity, even Iggy Azalea was dragged into it.

Following many posts showing up on her social media account, the artist whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini cleared the cloud on Instagram.

Doja Cat confirms her X account was hacked

Doja Cat, who is known for her fabulous songs and amazing personality, became a target of the recent hacking trend that also involves promoting cryptocurrency.

It was on Monday when some weird posts started to show up on the X account of the Kiss Me More artist. A very familiar activity was noticed on her social media that prompted a crypto coin. However, the post also dragged another big name from the music industry, Iggy Azalea.

The post that was uploaded to the X account of the I Don't Do Drugs artists account read, "F**k that stupid b**ch @IGGYAZALEA and buy $DOJA."

The hackers then also were seen targetting the Black Widow songstress, commenting under her post by writing a few more strong words. Following all of this, the Freaky Deaky singer took to her Instagram and posted the shocking news.

Doja Cat stated that her Twitter account had been hacked, while also maintaining that the posts showing up on her account were not being uploaded by her.

Iggy Azalea’s response

While everyone realized that it was not Doja Cat behind the tweets but the hackers, Iggy Azalea took to X and posted that although the hackers were targeting her from the account of Doja Cat, they were too naive to know that Azalea did talk to people in real life as well.

The Go Harder or Go Home artist then went on to add that all those tweets and comments don't match the real-life conversation and bond she shares with Doja Cat.

She also mentioned that she is cool with the Been Like This singer in her personal life.

Meanwhile, in recent days, even 50 Cent was targeted. He claimed that the hackers made around $300 million by promoting crypto on his personal social media account.

