Did you know the characters of Taylor Swift song Betty are based on THESE real life people? Find out

Taylor Swift just loves teasing her fans with hints and Easter eggs through posts, songs, music videos, or even while she is on tour. Swift just drops Easter eggs in everything she does. But fans love solving such puzzles and mysteries and anticipate waiting for Swift to clear out the air. Similarly, in 2020, Swift came out with her album Folklore, which had a song named Betty on it, but Swift introduced some characters in the song whose names were Inez and James. Who are these characters? Who are they based on? These are some common questions that wander in fans' minds after listening to the song. But luckily Swift cleared out the air and revealed whom they are based on in an interview with a country radio held in 2020, as reported by BuzzFeed.

Who are the characters of the Taylor Swift song Betty based on?

The mystery had been solved! In 2020, as reported by BuzzFeed, Taylor Swift spilled the tea on country radio on August 6, 2020, about where she got the names for the three people at the core of Folklore highlight Betty.

The Betty singer said, "James has basically lost the love of his life and has no idea how to get it back. I believe we all have instances in our lives where we learn to give a genuine, emotional apology for the first time. Everyone makes mistakes; everyone messes up from time to time, and this is a song I wrote from the perspective of a 17-year-old lad. I've always admired how in song you can take on multiple identities and sing from different people's views.”

She further revealed where she got the names for her characters: "So that's what I did on this one; I named all the characters in this story after my friends' kids, and I hope you like it!"

If you still hadn’t been able to guess, Taylor Swift’s song characters are named after her famous friends Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s two daughters, James and Inez. Meanwhile, Swift's friendship with the Green Lantern couple goes way back, and in her comeback album Reputation, Swift even featured James in her song Gorgeous.

Taylor Swift on the professional front

Since her Folklore release, Swift has been very busy. She has released two new albums, Evermore in 2021 and Midnights in 2022, that broke every record out there. Although in between, the Blank Space singer has even released three re-recorded albums, Red, Fearless, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version).

This year, Swift also began her smashing and one-of-a-kind Eras Tour, which spans over 17 years of music that she has created. Her tour has broken multiple records and been the most loved experience for fans and celebrities who attended. Currently, Swift has her Eras Tour concert film coming out on October 13, 2023, and her re-recorded album 1989 (Taylor’s version) will come out on October 27, 2023.

