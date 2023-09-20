Did you know Taylor Swift once embarrassed herself after she failed to recognize her own song Shake It Off? Details inside

Taylor Swift, the global pop sensation and master of catchy tunes, once found herself in an unexpectedly hilarious situation during her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon three years ago. In a segment of the show called Name That Song, where the Lover singer and Jimmy had to identify songs based solely on instrumentals played by The Roots, Taylor Swift stumbled upon an embarrassing moment when she failed to recognize her very own chart-topping hit, Shake It Off.

What led to our favorite singer, Taylor Swift, being embarrassed?

The game started off with Swift showcasing her impressive musical knowledge by correctly guessing several songs within seconds of their instrumental openings. The Lover singer’s ability to identify tracks like Hot In Herre by Nelly and Baby One More Time by Britney Spears left Fallon in awe. It seemed like Swift was on her way to victory, leading the game with her spot-on guesses.

However, the twist in the game came when Fallon announced, "All right, it's time for the final song, this is worth 10,000 points." When Swift asked, "Towards what?" Fallon said, "It's anyone's game. Whoever wins this, wins the whole game."

As the suspense built, Swift focused intently on deciphering the tune, while Fallon seized the opportunity and confidently guessed "Shake It Off?" Swift's reaction was nothing short of priceless, as a mix of shock and amusement washed over her face and she was speechless.

How did the show host Jimmy Fallon react to Taylor Swift's hilarious moment?

Fallon couldn't contain his laughter in the background, declaring this moment as his "favorite thing that ever happened on the whole show," considering that Swift had mentioned Shake It Off earlier in the game, jokingly explaining that she had to avoid using puns of her own songs in everyday conversation.

Swift's delightful reaction, in which she playfully feigned embarrassment and pretended to run away, resonated with fans and viewers in equal measure. Check out the show below:

Leaving behind all the embarrassing and hilarious moments, Swift has been consistently making headlines in recent times, never failing to make Swifties love her a little more every day. She has also announced the upcoming release of her fourth re-recorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), scheduled for release on October 27, 2023.

