Did you spot Selena Gomez making iconic Carrie Bradshaw reference from Sex and The City in new song Single Soon? WATCH

Selena Gomez is back in action with a sizzling new track that's all about empowerment and moving on. The 31-year-old pop sensation dropped a fresh dance anthem titled Single Soon last Friday, and it's the breakup jam we never knew we needed, but can't stop jamming to. In this upbeat tune, Selena flips the script on the classic breakup story.

She's all about ending things with her significant other, either with a phone call or a cheeky written note, all while gearing up for a wild night out with her gal pals. And did I mention the nod to Sex and the City? Yep, she leaves a playful post-it note like à la Jack Berger to Carrie Bradshaw, saying, "I'm sorry, I can't, don't hate me." Classic move, Selena!

All the Sex and the City references in Selena Gomez’s Single Soon

It's not just about the lyrics, the music video serves major Sex and the City vibes too. Imagine Selena rocking a shimmery pink top, killer heels, and a fab feather coat. The video, directed by Philip Andelman, is pure fun as Selena and her crew of three besties dive into cocktails, karaoke, and clubbing.

The night ends with a spontaneous swim followed by a cozy slumber party. Talk about squad goals! And those lyrics? They're catchy as heck. She's totally embracing her freedom, singing, "I'ma date who I wanna / Stay out late if I wanna / I'ma do what I wanna do." You go, girl!

Selena got us all hyped up for this single on TikTok, dropping hints with a classic Samantha Jones quote from Sex and the City. Even Kim Cattrall gave her a thumbs-up. The track, produced by Benny Blanco and Cashmere Cat, also gives us a taste of what's cooking in Selena's upcoming album after the hit Rare.

Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus are in this together!

Here's a fun twist, Single Soon dropped on the same day as Miley Cyrus' Used to Be Young. Selena celebrated this by sharing a throwback clip from her Hannah Montana days on her Instagram story last week. Yep, she and Miley were TV pop star rivals back then. Miley joined the fun, sharing the story and saying, "@selenagomez and I are both dropping our new SINGLEs SOON... I SAY WE #USEDTOBEYOUNG."

With new music, her role in Only Murders in the Building's third season, and her 31st birthday bash attended by big names like Karol G and Paris Hilton, Selena's having a great year so far. And, she's all about positivity, cutting out negativity, and keeping her close-knit circle tight!