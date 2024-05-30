Directing Bad Boys Is A Dream Come True For Adil & Bilall; Duo Expresses ‘Surreal Feeling’

One of the most popular action-comedy franchises, Bad Boys, has given fans worldwide a big reason to celebrate as the fourth installment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, is set for its theatrical release. With the project promising four times the action and four times the entertainment, Indian fans can rejoice as the film releases in India a day early, on June 6th.

Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi on directing Bad Boys: Ride or Die

Directing duo Bilall Fallah and Adil El Arbi return to the movie's helm after directing the action comedy Bad Boys for Life (2020) and notching the franchise’s best reviews from critics and audiences alike. Ahead of the movie's theatrical release, the duo recently gushed about directing the Bad Boys franchise movies.

"When we were 19 and studying in Brussels in film school, we were always dreaming of one day being part of Hollywood, and we were always joking that if one day we would be getting the chance to go to Hollywood, we'd want to make a Bad Boys movie—a Bad Boys 3," Bilall laughs. "But obviously, we never really believed that it would happen up until we got to ask Jerry and Will. And we're still pinching ourselves. We are fanboys, so it's still a very surreal feeling."

This summer, the world's favorite Bad Boys are back with their iconic mix of edge-of-your-seat action and outrageous comedy, but this time with a twist: Miami's finest are now on the run.

Directed by Adil & Bilall, the film also features Vanessa Hudgens, Alexander Ludwig, Paola Nuñez, Eric Dane, Ioan Gruffudd, Jacob Scipio, Melanie Liburd, Tasha Smith ​​with Tiffany Haddish and Joe Pantoliano.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will exclusively release Bad Boys: Ride or Die in Indian cinemas on 6th June 2024 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and IMAX.

