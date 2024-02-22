Drake's Response To A Woman Claiming She 'Got Pregnant' To 'For All The Dogs' Wins Hearts

Pregnant ladies and Drake — The saga continues and we're loving every bit of it.

Earlier this month, during the first Nashville stop of the rapper’s It's All a Blur Tour with J. Cole, a pregnant woman named Camilla Smith caught Drake’s eyes and the conversation between the duo was nothing but wholesome. Here's the details of it.

Drake responds to a woman claiming she got pregnant to For All The Dogs

On her TikTok, Camilla Smith posted a video of her interaction with the Rich Baby Daddy singer during one of his recent concert stops. The video shows the rapper spotting her in the crowd, thanks to her sign which read, “I got pregnant to FOR ALL THE DOGS (This is also my 5th time seeing you this tour).”

Quickly acknowledging the one-of-a-kind sign, Drake says, “That’s a crazy sign by the way. That sh– just came out!”

His curiosity got the best of him as he asked the person, “To what song?”

Smith and the others around her yelled back, “Virginia Beach,” the song that samples Frank Ocean’s 2013 released song Wiseman.

“POV: Drake finally acknowledges you at your fifth show,” Smith captioned her aforestated TikTok video.

Advertisement

Drake’s affection for his pregnant fans has been on display more than once - We're not complaining!

In August last year, during his Los Angeles stop, Drake showed love to a pregnant fan by kissing her belly during his walkout with Lebron and Bronny. He did the same for Sexxy Red, a second-time mother who was also a supporting act in Drake’s Rich Baby Daddy music video ft. SZA.

The said music video features Sexxy Red as the rapper's partner whose water suddenly breaks. “What am I supposed to do? My water just broke,” she asks a perplexed Drake, before requesting him to call SZA. As their collaborator for the music video arrives, she scolds Drake, “Are you F—ing dumb? Can you stop? We have to go.”

The three artists later pile up into a minivan and head to a medical facility, where Sexxy gives birth to her second child.

For All The Dogs, Drake’s eighth studio album came out on October 6 last year.

ALSO READ: ABC Will Go To Trial Regarding 'General Hospital' Dismissals Linked To COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate