Glen Powell Reflects On Tom Cruise's Six-Hour Video Call on Filmmaking And Hilarious Prank Pulled By Top Gun Star

Glen Powell is the rising star of this generation. He prominently rose to fame for his notable work in 2023’s hit film Anyone But You starring Sydney Sweeney.

In a recent interview with GQ UK magazine, Powell shared a few captivating memories with his Top Gun: Maverick costar Tom Cruise. He reflected on a six-hour “film school” video made by the Mission Impossible star for his friends.

Glen Powell on the six-hour video by Tom Cruise

Powell and Cruise became close friends during their work together in Top Gun: Maverick. Powell shared interesting stories about Cruise during his conversation with the outlet.

According to Variety, Powell shared a “film school” video story with the publication. He reflected that Cruise had sent him to an empty theater in Los Angeles to show him the six-hour video that the veteran actor had made for his friends.

Powell shared that the Eyes Wide Shut actor directly spoke to the camera and shared the knowledge that he has gained from filmmaking over the years. The Hit Man actor revealed that Cruise had no intention of putting the six-hour video out to the public.

While addressing the video, Powell reflected that Cruise said, “This is just for my friends.” As per Powell, in the video Cruise enlightened about the difference between a film camera and a digital camera, he also gave his knowledge about flying planes and how the air pressure works.

The Set It Up actor revealed the advice he got from the Jack Reacher star. Cruise advised Powell that the movie has to "telegraph universal emotions" and "hit on anxieties that everyone can relate to" in order for the film to be a global success.

Glen Powell talks about a prank Tom Cruise pulled on him

The young rising star reflected on a hilarious memory of Tom Cruise pulling a prank on him.

According to Variety, while talking with GQ UK magazine, Powell reflected that the legendary actor once personally flew him from Pinewood Studios to London, where the co-actors were reshooting scenes for their 2022’s shared action project. Cruise pretended the plane was going down while flying it.

Powell shared that Cruise started dropping the plane over London and reacted by saying, “Oh no, oh no.”. To which Powel said, “ Am I about to be the unnamed guy that dies with Tom in a smoking hole in the middle of London?”

