Grammy Winner Mandisa Hundley's Cause Of Death Revealed; Linked To Severe Obesity Post Artist's Demise At 47

Trigger Warning: This article contains discussions about mental health challenges, including depression, anxiety, and emotional distress.

American Idol alum Mandisa Hundley's cause of death has been revealed. According to an autopsy reported by PEOPLE, the Grammy winner and American Idol alum passed away at age 47 due to complications of severe obesity, known as class III obesity.

Mandisa Hundley was found deceased in her home on April 18, with friends discovering her about three weeks after she was last seen alive.

American Idol alum Mandisa Hundley's cause of death revealed to be severe obesity

Class III obesity is a condition where a person has a very high body mass index (BMI), which can lead to health problems related to obesity, as described by the Cleveland Clinic. Mandisa's death has been ruled as natural.

Originally from Citrus Heights, California, Mandisa gained fame as a contestant on season 5 of American Idol, finishing in the top 9 alongside other popular contestants.

The American Idol Alum went on to release multiple albums, including her debut True Beauty in 2007, which topped the Billboard Top Christian Albums chart. Her music career was marked by success, including a Grammy win for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album in 2014 for Overcomer.

Mandisa's struggle with depression and weight gain

However, Mandisa Hundley faced personal struggles, including the loss of her best friend and battles with depression and weight gain following her friend's death from cancer. These challenges led her to isolate herself and struggle with suicidal thoughts.

She told People in 2017, "When she passed away, it shook the foundations underneath me, I sank into a deep pit of depression."

Hundley previously revealed, "You’re battling shame, and you don’t want to leave the house, I didn’t leave the house, for the most part. When I got up, I went downstairs, sat in the recliner, and I watched television nonstop. The only time I left was when I got tired of pizza delivery and decided to get McDonald’s."

Mandisa's journey towards healing

With the support of friends and therapy, she began to heal, focusing on both her mental and physical health. Reminiscing about an instance when she went out for a movie in 2016, she told the outlet, "When I left the movie theater, I saw my car: It had a bunch of sticky notes all over it. The notes said things like ‘We love you’ and ‘We miss you’ and ‘Come back to us.'"

Hundley added, "As I walked closer to my car, I realized a bunch of my friends had been sitting there waiting for me. They insisted that I get counseling, and that is what helped me finally start dealing with my grief. If that hadn’t happened, I probably wouldn’t be here today,"

Mandisa documented her journey in her music album Out of the Dark and a memoir Out of the Dark: My Journey Through the Shadows to Find God's Joy, sharing her experiences to inspire others facing similar hardships. She emphasized the importance of seeking help and the support of loved ones during difficult times, encouraging others to know they are not alone in their struggles.

Disclaimer: Mental health is a complex and sensitive subject. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please seek help from a qualified healthcare provider or counselor.

