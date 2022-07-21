The Gray Man: Russo Brothers QUIP they 'manifested' Ryan Gosling playing Ken in Barbie

Given how we're just a day away from the release of The Gray Man, i.e. July 22, Dhanush was joined by the Russo Brothers as the trio promoted The Gray Man in Mumbai, India. After attending a fan screening, they also took part in a press conference where they spoke about all things The Gray Man. Answering Pinkvilla's question was the Russo Brothers: "There is a hilarious "Ken Doll" dialogue directed at Ryan Gosling by Chris Evans in The Gray Man. Were you already aware of Ryan Gosling's Barbie casting as Ken or was it a happy coincidence?"

For the unversed, Ryan Gosling has been cast as Ken to Margot Robbie's Barbie in the upcoming Greta Gerwig film titled Barbie. Chuckling, Joe Russo first quipped, "We'd like to think that we manifested Ryan Gosling playing Ken in the Barbie movie." On the other hand, Anthony Russo clarified, "I mean, for as bizarre as it sounds, yeah, that was before anyone knew anything about the Barbie movie. Us, Ryan, or anybody." Joe added, "I think we can tell that Ryan had a lot of Ken-ergy and he was ready for a Ken-aissance."

Hilarious, indeed!

Meanwhile, The Gray Man also stars Chris Evans, Ana de Armas and Regé-Jean Page. On the other hand, Barbie is slated to release in the US on July 21, 2023. Barbie also stars Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Issa Rae and Will Ferrell, amongst others.

