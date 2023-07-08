Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: When and where to watch Chris Pratt starrer superhero film online? Find out

American superhero film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was released in theatres on May 5, 2023, and turned out to be a box office success. The Chris Pratt starrer became the second-highest-grossing film of 2023 and was well-received by fans. For those who want to watch the film again and those who were waiting for it to be available online, here's what we know about the potential streaming availability of the hit Marvel Universe movie.

When and where will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be available to stream?

The final installment of Guardians of the Galaxy will be available to stream on Disney+ but no official date has been announced as of now. Two months since the release of the theatrical release, the film can be expected to hit the streaming platform anytime soon. But the movie was released on VOD platforms like Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, and iTunes on July 7.

It looks like the third film in the successful franchise will be following the footsteps of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania which was released on the streaming service in May, three months after its theatrical release. Apart from VOD, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3's official availability on Blu-ray and DVD has been announced to be August 1, 2023.

More about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 wrapped up the Guardians of the Galaxy film franchise but fans were left wanting more of the gang, especially after the post-credits scenes in the movie teased possible adventures in the future. The first two installments in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise are available to stream on Disney+ and the third film can be expected to join the online catalog soon. It was filmed from November 2021 to May 2022.

The official synopsis of the third volume says, "Still reeling from the loss of Gamora, Peter Quill rallies his team to defend the universe and one of their own, a mission that could mean the end of the Guardians if not successful." Though director James Gunn has previously said this was the last film in the franchise, the post-credits scene of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, officially announced that "The legendary Star-Lord will return" much to the elation of fans. It is unclear in what capacity the Chris Pratt portrayed character's return will happen.

