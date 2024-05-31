Gypsy Rose has been in the limelight for various reasons even after coming out of prison. Numerous documentaries, dramatic interpretations, and spectacular interviews have focused on Gypsy Rose Blanchard. And now in a recent interview with The US Weekly, Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she wants to begin a family of her own one day.

While promoting her upcoming Lifetime series, Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, Blanchard, said she believes she will make a good mother. "We'll see what the future holds for us, but I think [my boyfriend] Ken [Urker] would be a wonderful father," said Gypsy.

Gypsy wishes to be a mom despite her relationship with her mom

Gypsy is still getting over her breakup with her own mother, Clauddine Dee Dee Blanchard, even though she wants to be a mother. Gypsy was released from prison in December 2023 after serving seven years for the second-degree murder of Dee Dee.

After being found guilty of first-degree murder in 2018, her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn, who killed Dee Dee in 2015 after plotting the crime with Gypsy, is still behind bars, facing a life sentence without the chance of release.

Gypsy was allegedly abused by Dee Dee during her early years by tricking her and the public into believing that she was seriously ill when in fact she wasn't. Gypsy used a wheelchair and a feeding tube that she didn't need, and she had multiple surgeries that were later determined to be unnecessary. She was raised with the belief that she had seizures, muscular dystrophy, and leukemia.

Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

Gypsy hopes that, despite her unusual past, viewers will find a relatable human being when watching her story on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up. Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up, a brand-new limited series, will follow her as she encounters freedom for the first time in her life.

Since her trauma kept her from experiencing a typical childhood or adolescence, Blanchard now appears to be making up for lost time by taking up riding a bike, getting a pet, and finding love.

How to watch Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up

Starting on June 3, watch Lifetime on Mondays at 9 p.m. to see the series. With a subscription to DIRECTV Stream, Sling TV (Blue), Philo, Hulu + Live TV, or Sling TV (Blue), you can also watch it live.

