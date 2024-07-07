Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Sangeet: Shehnaaz Gill feels lucky seeing Justin Bieber’s performance up close

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony is the talk of the town. They showed with their first pre-wedding event in Jamnagar what a big fat Indian wedding is. Now, with Justin Bieber performing at their sangeet ceremony, we can’t keep calm and wonder what’s next. As the internet is abuzz with the moments from the wedding, actress Shehnaaz Gill shared a video of her enjoying the Baby singer’s performance.

Shehnaaz Gill can’t keep calm seeing Justin Bieber up close

On July 6, Shehnaaz Gill uploaded a video that starts with the actress saying, "Guys, Justin Bieber bilkul mere samne hoga, oh my god! (Justin Bieber right in front of me, oh my god!)" Then, as the singer enters, he sings his superhit song, Baby. Shehnaaz continues to sing with the singer. She also turns the camera toward her and captures herself with the singer in one frame. Her excitement is visible on her face.

Watch Shehnaaz Gill's video here:

Along with the video, Shehnaaz also penned a caption expressing her excitement. The actress is on cloud nine and expresses gratitude to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant for this rare experience.

In the caption, she wrote, "@justinbieber ke liye English mein bhi gaa denge, kaunsi badi baat hai never in my wildest dreams I imagined that I will be standing so close to @justinbieber I feel so lucky! Thank you Anant & Radhika for an amazing night. Last night was magical. This was only possible coz of you guys! Thank you once again!"

Apart from Shehnaaz Gill, other personalities who graced the starry event were Mouni Roy, Karishma Tanna, and Palak Tiwari. Also, the entire Bollywood industry is at the wedding.

For the unversed, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant will marry on July 12, and the festivities will conclude with a lavish reception on July 14.

