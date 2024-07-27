Christina Hall Accuses Josh Hall Of Unauthorized Access Amid Divorce Proceedings; KNOW More

Christina Hall, the star of HGTV's Christina on the Coast, has made some serious claims against her estranged husband, Josh Hall. In a recent legal filing she obtained from PEOPLE magazine, Christina says that during an unscheduled visit, Josh took items from their home and reactivated security cameras, which she had switched off.

Unauthorized access charges

Josh began this drama by filing for a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences” on July 15. On July 8, one day after announcing her intention to file for divorce, Christina claimed that Josh left their Newport Beach house. Both parties agreed that throughout the period of divorce proceedings, Christina would stay with her children in the house.

In multiple instances, according to Christina’s submissions as stated in documents filed before court, “The first time he returned to the residence, it was scheduled for him to pick up items. The second time he returned to the residence was unscheduled, and he also took items,” her filings state.

Additionally, Christina claims that Josh reconnected surveillance cameras she intentionally turned off. She had done this because his lawyer had asked her to keep electronic evidence safe.

There have been financial disputes between them too. According to Christina's allegations, Josh misused funds from two rental properties she owned in Tennessee. She claims that after informing him about wanting a divorce from her husband, Josh told a manager to deposit USD 35k in rental payments into his personal bank account the following day.

Her submission includes a screenshot of text messages where Josh was purportedly asking the property manager to make payments into a different account. One close friend of Joshua tells People magazine that these were bills associated with their rental properties; hence, he asked for payment thereof.

However, Cassie Zebisch-Schienle , who is Chrisitna's publicist, disagrees with this fact by saying Christina has always paid the mortgages and expenses for such properties through autopay.

Professional life

The couple had dated since March 2021, got married in secret in October of the same year, and were set to star together once again for a new HGTV series titled The Flip Off. The show announced on May 15 will premiere in 2025, where Christina and Josh will compete against Christina's ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa, and his new wife, Heather El Moussa.

Christina has already begun filming with Tarek and Heather despite the ongoing divorce; Josh is no longer part of the project. The participation of Josh in this show has not yet been addressed publicly by HGTV.

However, a contentious divorce between Christina and Josh Hall, with serious allegations along with financial disputes as major issues, has emerged. As it stands now, their personal lives as well as professional careers are at stake throughout these proceedings. Followers of Christina’s shows will not want to miss any bit of this action that unfolds before their eyes.