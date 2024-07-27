Alien: Romulus Panel Gets Invaded By Face-Hugging And Crawling Monsters At SDCC 2024; Here's What Happened

San Diego Comic-Con is always a big surprise for comic book followers and film enthusiasts. This year, with a lot to offer, the panel of Alien: Romulus even had horror to spare.

The audience was amazed by something very peculiar that they will surely remember for years.

Alien: Romulus panel at SDCC

Similar to other panels from heavy industry giants, Alien: Romulus too had its cast and directors present at Hall H of the San Diego Comic-Con. However, unlike many panels promoting the film, it took the audience into the practical scenarios from the movie.

From Cailee Spaeny and Isabela Merced to David Jonsson, Spike Fearn, and Archie Renaux, almost everyone from the film was seen at the SDCC on July 26. Joining them was director and co-writer Fede Álvarez.

Teasing the next 20th Century Studios film, Alvarez stressed the fact that he has had nightmares of face-hugging, chest-bursting xenomorphs. Before he could move forward, the whole arena was darkened, and the attendees noticed themselves to be in a weird situation.

Animatronic crawling creatures were soon seen appearing between the attendees in the rows of Hall H and on the screen as well. On stage, the alien creatures were also seen in front of the panelists.

While all this started happening, the arena also blared alarms as the lights shut on and off. Soon, an actor was spotted on stage who began convulsing. Bringing out another big surprise, or, let’s just say, another horror, a miniature alien chest-burster emerged from the on-stage actor’s chest, eventually killing him in the act, with foam coming out of his mouth.

The skit was followed by panel questions that happened via video message from some of the most legendary horror directors, which included Ridley Scott, Dan Trachtenberg, and Pan Labyrinth’s Guillermo del Toro.

The attendees were given alien face hugger masks as well, as they posed for a Hall H photo, along with the cast of Alien: Romulus.

The cast of Alien: Romulus at SDCC

Recalling the filming experience, the cast of the highly anticipated sci-fi movie opened up a lot. David Jonsson, who plays an artificial person in the movie, mentioned that in one sequence of the film, he throws a Xenomorph; however, “it whips back around and detaches my retina." Adding to his words, Álvarez quipped, “A vengeful motherf**er.”

Cailee Spaeny, who will be seen in the movie as Rain Carradine, stated that Alvarez is "a confident director with a vision." She also mentioned that the director has come up with the film from a fan's perspective.

The next entry of this epic franchise will take place between Ridley Scott’s 1979 Alien and James Cameron’s 1986 sequel.

The movie will be released on Aug 16, 2024. For the Indian audience, Alien: Romulus will be released on August 23, 2024.

