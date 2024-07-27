When Dhanush opened up about being ridiculed for his looks; was called 'auto-driver'

Dhanush is currently winning hearts with his brilliant performance in his latest release Raayan. The superstar once grabbed headlines when he openly addressed being subjected to body shaming and being ridiculed for his looks. Yes, that’s right.

Dhanush was trolled for how he looked in the initial phase of his career. In fact, crew members of his film used to shame him and refer to him as an auto-driver.

Throwback: When Dhanush was ridiculed for his looks

During an interaction with Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichabder, and Sathish in 2015, Dhanush opened up about being ridiculed for his looks. The actor talked about how people used to make fun of him in the initial days of his career.

Dhanush said, “While shooting for Kaadhal Konden, I was asked who the hero was. I pointed at someone else from the cast as I was not ready to face any more insults. However, later when they came to know that I was the hero, everyone on the set laughed at me.”

Further, he recalled how people on the sets called him an auto-driver for his looks. Moreover, he spoke about breaking down because of the incident and crying for hours inside his car.

“There is not even one person who has not trolled and body-shamed me,” Dhanush added.

Dhanush from the work front

Dhanush most recently appeared in Raayan, which is his 50th film as an actor and 2nd as a director. The film was released on July 26, 2024. Apart from the Captain Miller actor, Raayan features exceptional actors like SJ Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, and Aparna Balamurali in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures. Up next, Dhanush will be seen in Kubera alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Nagarjuna. The upcoming film is helmed by director Sekhar Kammula.

As per speculations, the story of Kubera is set in Dharavi, Mumbai with Dhanush supposedly playing a homeless man who then becomes a bigshot mafia.

Moreover, the Maaran actor will be a part of the much-awaited biopic on veteran music composer Ilaiyaraaja. The film will be helmed by Arun Matheswaran and bankrolled in a joint venture by Connekkt Media, PK Prime Production, and Mercuri Movies.

