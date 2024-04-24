'Her Quality Was Just Being': Taylor Swift's Elementary School Teachers Think Back to Pop Star's Student Days

Taylor Swift's love for writing poetry has been evident since her early school days, as shared by her two elementary school teachers. In an interview with CBS Philadelphia, both teachers reminisced about Swift's passion for writing during her childhood.

In addition, Swift recently celebrated the release of her latest album by posting on Instagram. The album has already surpassed millions of streams, and the pop superstar couldn't contain her excitement as she discussed its tremendous success.

Taylor Swift's elementary school teachers reflect on her student days

Taylor Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department was released earlier this month. Amidst her eleventh studio music album, CBS Philadelphia spoke with Swift’s two elementary school teachers.

Barbara Kolvek, Swift's elementary school music teacher, told the media outlet that the Grammy winner, 34, said she wanted to be a singer in second grade.

"She always was writing poetry — always — even in music class, even when she shouldn't," said Kolvek, who shared that she gave Swift "her very first singing solo."

Swift's music teacher, a retired educator who taught music from first to fourth grade, mentioned to the news station that they stayed in touch for quite some time.

"I feel like maybe I gave her a little spark or encouragement to do what she was doing," Kolvek said.

Heather Brown, Swift's third-grade teacher, spoke about Swift's "special quality."

"You always remember every student from the quality they have. Taylor's quality was just being she was one of those students where people just drew to," Brown told CBS Philadelphia.

Brown told the outlet that she still sends Swift a Christmas card every year even though "she probably doesn't get the messages anymore." Noting that everything Swift touches "turns to gold," she added that she is "just so excited to see what comes next."

"When she comes out on stage and everyone's screaming 'Taylor,' it's like, oh my gosh, like I was her teacher," Brown said.

Meanwhile, Swift made her teachers proud as her new album achieved over 300 million streams in a single day. Her first single Fortnight became the most-streamed song in a single day in the streaming platform's history, per People.

Taylor Swift celebrates success of her latest album’s release

Taylor Swift celebrated the success of its release in an Instagram post elucidating the album as "an anthology of new works that reflect events, opinions, and sentiments from a fleeting and fatalistic moment in time - one that was both sensational and sorrowful in equal measure."

"This period of the author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up. There is nothing to avenge, no scores to settle once wounds have healed. And upon further reflection, a good number of them turned out to be self-inflicted," continued Swift.

"This writer is of the firm belief that our tears become holy in the form of ink on a page. Once we have spoken our saddest story, we can be free of it," she added. "And then all that’s left behind is the tortured poetry."

In conclusion, Taylor Swift’s drive for excellence in her musical profession followed by her collaboration with many famed music stars made her what she is today.

