'I Would Beg Her': Agnez Mo Says She Wants To Collab With Beyonce During iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 Appearance

A big name in the Indonesian music industry, Agnez Mo was recently seen, walking down the yellow carpet at the most recently held music award ceremony, iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024.

Let's discuss more about the songstress who talked about her dream to collaborate with an artist for future tracks.

Agnez Mo about wanting to collaborate

The artist best known for her songs such as Get Loose, Matahariku, and Rindu was interviewed during her appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024. Talking to the host Tetris Kelly of Billboard, the Karena Ku Sanggup singer got candid and spoke of her dream to collaborate with a well-known name in the industry.

The singer who has worked “with a lot of different cool artists like Chris Brown, Sierra” and more was asked who would she like to work with from the list of artists who were present at the event.

The first name that popped up in the head of the Indonesian singer was the Cowboy Carter artist, Beyonce.

Without even giving it a thought, “Beyonce, well absolutely, like there’s no doubt” stated Mo, with an excited emotion.

“I would definitely want to. I would beg her,” the Hanya Cinta Yang Bisa singer stated during her interview with Billboard.

Agnez Mo about Cowboy Carter

The singer with a surreal voice was present to witness the grand evening in the music industry. Besides her fangirl moment for the Crazy in Love singer, she was also seen on the list of the artists who had the most amazing and glamorous look on the yellow carpet of the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards.

The blazing list of artists included names such as Tré Cool, Billie Joe Armstrong, Mike Dirnt of Green Day, Lainey Wilson, Tori Spelling, Bootleg Kev, James Andre Jefferson Jr., and more.

Agnez Mo was cherished for her looks in this list as she was seen wearing a white jacket with, black leather gloves and a piece of abstract neck jewelry, with shining moon-like earrings.

While having her hair styled backward and a gorgeous smile, the Long As I Get Paid singer spoke of the genre she would like to experiment with.

“Probably pop rock” Mo stated as she went on to say “Rock is such a huge genre back home in my country.”

