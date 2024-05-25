‘I'd Be Curious To See’: Demi Moore On Channing Tatum’s Potential Remake Of Her Cult Classic Film Ghost

Channing Tatum might have Demi Moore’s blessings for a Ghost remake!

The Step Up actor shared his desire to remake the classic 1990s Oscar-winning film Ghost, which starred Moore alongside the charming Patrick Swayze. Now, the Indecent Proposal actress weighed in on the prospect in a recent interview at Cannes 2024. She graced the International Film Festival for the premiere of her upcoming body-horror film The Substance.

Demi Moore is curious to see Channing Tatum’s vision for Ghost remake

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the G.I. Jane actress opened up about the idea of a remake of her Oscar-winning film, and it's positive, to say the least. "Look, every story in some ways has already been told. The wonderful thing is the different way things can be reinterpreted," she said.

Moore, 61, added that although certain films should be left untouched, sometimes a reinterpretation can be surprising. The actress chatted with the outlet during her red-carpet junket at Cannes 2024. She was part of the American Pavilion program at the film festival, where her film The Substance premiered and received a lengthy standing ovation.

When Moore was asked whether Tatum had reached out to her about the remake that his production company, Free Association, had acquired the rights to, he answered in negation but added that he’s very talented and she’d be “curious to see what he decides to do."

When Tatum expressed the desire to recreate Patrick Swayze’s role

In an interview with Vanity Fair, the Magic Mike actor revealed his desire to reprise the role of Sam Wheat, played by the legendary Swayze. Helmed by Jerry Zucker, this 1990 cult classic followed the story of a murderer banker (Wheat) who used a New York City medium (Whoopi Goldberg) to warn his girlfriend Molly Jensen (Moore) about a potential threat looming in her life.

"But we're going to do something different," Tatum told the media outlet at the time. He added that their version of the film will resolve the problematic stereotypes from the previous one.

Goldberg, who also played a prominent role in the film, has regularly shared behind-the-scenes insights into the hit project on The View. She even recreated the iconic pottery scene with Sara Haines when she was on the show.

In February Moore appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show and talked about the clay pots she made with Swayze (who passed away in 2009), in the iconic scene from the film. “I still have my little pots that I made, which are pitiful. They’re like the saddest looking things," she said.

