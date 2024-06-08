Was Prince Collaborator Sheila E Refused Entry To Late Icon's Paisley Park Studio? Drummer Reveals

Prince, who is known for his role as a drummer and long-time associate of the late Sheila E., had to face her worst fears while she was attempting to celebrate Prince's would-have-been 66th birthday, yesterday.

The drummer, whose real name is Sheila Escovedo, was in Minneapolis before Morris Day and The Time’s show at the Northern Lights Casino. She tried to visit Prince’s famous Paisley Park studio but was denied entry where they produced many of his greatest hits.

A heartrending homecoming

Sheila E. had planned on celebrating Prince’s birthday by visiting the studio and doing a live video or snapping pictures. Unfortunately for her, this opportunity was denied.

She added without revealing specifically who refused her entrance “I went in to celebrate him, and I wanted to go into the studio and do a live video, take a picture, and they said, ‘No.’”

Although allowed access to the premises, Sheila spoke about how not being able to get inside saddened her deeply.“I can't go to the studio where I recorded all those records and songs and everything I did with him,” she said in addition to “My heart’s broke; that’s kinda messed up…they’re saying no to me. Not a nice way to celebrate his birthday.”

The public responds

Sheila E.’s disappointment over this matter was expressed through social media posts. It began with an honest video that ended with, “So, happy birthday Prince.” A caption beneath this video gave an admonition aimed at Paisley Park which highlighted her frustration.

Staff members from Paisley Park responded through comments on her Instagram post explaining their side of it all. They stated that offering filming opportunities outside the studios but not inside them due to ongoing tours is what happened with regard to Sheila E.’s situation. They requested previous notification when returning next time.

Remembering together

In PEOPLE magazine, Sheila released a statement about Paisley Park and Prince that showed how much those two were connected. She recalled the musician showing her around when it was still being constructed and even becoming its first artist to record there. Moreover, she described the emotional pain of not being allowed into a place where all the memories were.

She spoke about this in her statement where a tour guide had been aware of her achievements but still was not permitted access to Prince’s studio. This contradiction increased her grief, leading to her asking for the return of her drum kit that Prince had borrowed for use as an exhibit at his museum.

A story of music

Sheila E.’s journey with Prince in music is fascinating. She was his drummer and musical director through most of his tours during the late 80’s. They also dated on and off again and he proposed to Sheila E. in the 80s as well.

Since then, Sheila E. has been publicly mourning Prince’s death which occurred suddenly in 2016. But despite what recently happened, Sheila E. doesn't stop praising Prince's heritage.’

She paid tribute to him at the 2020 Grammys before baring her emotions on the fifth anniversary of his death in 2021. Recounting their time together she treasures these great memories they shared whether through music or simply spending time together.

Throughout all these difficulties involved with keeping alive memories about him, Sheila E.’s enduring love for Prince shows just how deep their connection stayed intact even though life brought challenging situations that forced her to navigate such tribulations along the way.

