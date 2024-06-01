Jane Fonda And Lily Tomlin Wish 'Great Success' To Jennifer Aniston For Producing Upcoming Remake Of 9 to 5

Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin recently shared their views on Jennifer Aniston's upcoming remake of their iconic 1980 comedy film 9 to 5. Fonda and Tomlin recently attended the Hollywood screening of the documentary Still Working 9 to 5.

Last month, news broke out that a reimagining of their iconic film is in development, with Aniston set to serve as a producer for the project and Diablo Cody writing the script. Speaking of the same, both the actresses wished Jennifer "good luck" and gave their stamp of approval for making a remake of their iconic movie.

Legendary stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin recently reunited to attend the ERA Coalition’s Hollywood premiere screening of the documentary Still Working 9 to 5. At the event, Fonda and Tomlin shared that they were excited to see the upcoming remake of their comedy film 9 to 5.

In April this year, it was revealed that actress Jennifer Aniston is potentially producing a modern version of their original 1980 comedy, which starred Dolly Parton, Fonda, and Tomlin.

Talking to ET, Jane Fonda expressed her thoughts and support for the upcoming reboot of the film, saying, “Good luck to them. It’s fun. I wish them a lot of luck. They’re very talented.”

Lily Tomlin, who also attended the screening, added, “Oh, I’m very excited." She continued, “I’m pleased to know that someone else is working on it, and may they have successful fruition.”

In an interview with Variety, Lily Tomlin shared her views on actress Jennifer Aniston possibly producing the upcoming remake of Colin Higgins-directed comedy film 9 to 5. Tomlin said, “We hope she [Aniston] has great success."

The actress further noted that creating a remake will pose difficulties as the themes explored in the original movie have changed and evolved in the current times, saying, “It’s a hard nut to crack because the issues are somewhat different.”

The 84-year-old actress continued, “There’s still the undercurrent of the same kind of negativity towards females … [they’re] not easy-to-solve issues. So we’re very eager to see what they do."



Colin Higgins' comedy movie 9 to 5 (1980 film) boasts a stellar cast ensemble featuring Jane Fonda, Dolly Parton, Lily Tomlin, Dabney Coleman, Sterling Hayden, Elizabeth Wilson and more. The movie grossed $103.9 million at the box office and received critical acclaim for its unique plot.