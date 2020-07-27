  1. Home
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow encourage voting: Friends don't let friends skip elections

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow are urging fans to register to vote and took to Instagram to share a photo and video of the trio using a 'Friends' twist to motivate people. Check out their mini-reunion Instagram posts below.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow had a mini-reunion for an important cause.Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow had a mini-reunion for an important cause.
2020 was supposed to be the year when the Friends cast had that epic reunion which we all have been craving for. The shooting for the reunion special was supposed to take place on March 23-24 at Friends' iconic soundstage Stage 24 of the Warner Bros. Studio lot in Burbank, California. However, due to COVID-19, the shoot got delayed. Now, the cast has been teasing a potential August shoot but we will have to wait and see if they're able to reunite under the same roof or not.

However, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox and Lisa Kudrow have plenty of mini-reunions to keep fans happy as they share photos on Instagram for us to obsess over. This time, the women reunited for an important cause as they urged fans to register to vote. Lisa took to IG to share a gorgeous photo of the trio. While Jennifer kept it cozy in a cream turtleneck sweater, Courteney looked sharp in a baby pink blazer and white tee and Lisa adorned a comfy black shirt. Cox shared a video where Aniston is seen whispering something to her while Kudrow smiled at her friends. Moreover, Jennifer shared a Rachel Green meme to encourage voting on her Instagram Stories.

Check out Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox's IG posts along with Jennifer Anison's IG Story below:

Lisa's caption reads as, "Friends don't let friends skip elections. Text FRIENDS to 26797 to make sure you are registered. And tag your friends below to remind them to check their registration .#registerafriendday @iamavoter."

Leave it to the Friends cast to share an important message in a quirky way!

