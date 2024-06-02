Joey King Opens Up On Gypsy Rose Blanchard In The Act At Disney FYC Event; Here’s What Actress Had To Say

Joey King reflected upon her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the 2019 show The Act. The actress, alongside Patricia Arquette, graced the Disney FYC event, where the duo indulged in talks about the shows. King and Arquette also opened up about another Hulu show, We Were The Lucky Ones.

The discussions went on to cover a wide range of topics, such as Joey’s portrayal of a Jewish girl and shooting for difficult and emotional scenes while on the sets.

What did Joey King and Patricia Arquette say about being in The Act?

During the event, King shared that she was happy to be sharing the stage with Arquette, as she had already worked with the actress. The Kissing actress said, "I'm very happy to be here tonight. And I'm going to bring out an actress who I have an incredible amount of respect for. I worked with her on a show called The Act. And she's one of the most talented and generous actors that anyone could ever hope to work for.”

Speaking of being in The Act, The True Romance actress revealed, "I think when your heart is in the right place, you care about the material, and you want to honor the material, you have to open your heart in a way to this collective experience."

The actress further went on to ask King about how she felt about playing the role of Blanchard and, now that she is out of jail, whether it affects her in any way.

Responding to the question, King said, "Yeah, it does.” She went on to say, "What I mean when I say that the least we can do as actors is feel overwhelmed by the emotion that we are given in a scene. That's the least we can do. When playing someone who went through something so horrible, it's a real person.”

The Bullet Train actress further compared her character, Blanchard, to the portrayal of Halina Kurc in We Were the Lucky Ones. King claimed that portraying a real-life character is rather difficult, as it comes with a lot of responsibility.

Joey King on acting in Biopics

While addressing the audience at the event, King revealed that comparisons can be drawn while portraying someone who is alive. The Princess actress shared, "Gypsy is a person who is alive, and people can see her, hear her, and experience her in the world. And there's a responsibility to that in a different way. Because it's like, 'Oh, some people can draw a direct comparison to... what I did.”

King also referred to the moment she communicated with Gypsy Rose Blanchard. The actress said, "Gypsy sent me a message recently. We didn't have any contact when we were filming the show, but since she's been released, she reached out, and we had a quick little exchange, which was really nice.”

Joey King won an Emmy Award for her portrayal of Gypsy Rose Blanchard in the Hulu show The Act.

