Kim Kardashian's Biggest Nay For Future Film Roles As She Lays Out 10-Year Career Plan

Kim Kardashian, widely known for her role in reality TV, is setting her sights on a new chapter in Hollywood: acting. In a recent episode of her show The Kardashians, the star opened up about her ambitions and limitations when it comes to her budding acting career.

Kim Kardashian plans decade of films

In a confessional segment of the show, Kardashian shared her plan to do one movie each year for the next ten years. She explained she wants to make the most of her good looks while she still has them, and then take a break.

While discussing her aspirations with friends on the show, Kardashian expressed both excitement and apprehension about the challenges ahead. "I'm really nervous about it 'cause I have to f***ing deliver," she admitted. "It's such a challenge for me, and I want to welcome a challenge."

One of the boundaries Kardashian is not willing to cross for a role is a drastic change to her physical appearance. She said she won't be gaining 500 pounds for a role because that's not where she needs to be. She's worried about how such changes would affect her ability to show emotions on screen, asking how she would cry or show fear.

Kardashian's acting career has advanced significantly despite her reservations. Having previously acted in movies such as Disaster Movie and Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor, she finally hit her stride in the character of Delicate in American Horror Story. In the role of astute publicist Siobhan Corbyn, Kardashian demonstrated her adaptability and readiness to tackle roles with greater nuance.

The success of American Horror Story led to further opportunities. Recently, it was announced that Kardashian would star in and produce a new series about a law firm run entirely by women, marking another significant step in her acting journey.

As she considered her transition from reality TV to acting, Kardashian recognized the significant distinctions between the two platforms. "Living out your life for a reality show and performing as an actor are two very different things," she said. But the difficulties of performing seem to energize her as she pursues parts that stretch her abilities.

In addition to acting, Kardashian has stepped in the shoes of producing. She talked about how excited she was about a comedy movie that she sold, comparing it to well-known comedies like Bridesmaids, The Hangover, and First Wives Club. Industry reports in late 2023 stated that this project would be produced for Netflix.

Despite her growing list of accomplishments, Kardashian remains humble about her abilities. "The offers they're bringing my way, I'm like, 'You think I can do that? I can't do that,'" she admitted to friends during an on-screen dinner. The pressure to prove herself in the competitive world of acting is something she grapples with, yet her determination to succeed remains steadfast.

Industry figures such as well-known producer Ryan Murphy have acknowledged Kardashian's potential and played a key role in her acting career. Their collaborations, including an upcoming series featuring a women-led law firm, highlight her dedication to broadening her range in Hollywood.

Kim Kardashian's journey: From reality TV royalty to respected actress and producer

As Kardashian balances her roles as a reality star and a budding actress, her journey illustrates the potential for transformation in entertainment. Each new project challenges her creatively, showcasing her evolution beyond television personality.

Looking ahead, Kardashian's 10-year plan is a roadmap to balance her acting career with other endeavors. Whether on screen or behind the scenes, she remains focused on making an impact and embracing new challenges that come her way. Her evolution from reality TV royalty to a respected actress and producer is a testament to her resilience and determination in Hollywood.

