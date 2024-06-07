Kingdom Star Jonathan Tucker Helps Neighbors During LA Home Intruder Incident; Deets Inside

Imagine you’re at home on a quiet Sunday evening when suddenly, you hear loud banging and shouting outside. This was the reality for residents of Hancock Park, a usually calm neighborhood in Los Angeles. Jonathan Tucker, a well-known actor proved to be a real-life hero during this scary home intruder incident.

Tucker noticed something unusual that led him to take immediate action. He noticed a suspicious man wandering around and causing a disturbance. Let’s take a closer look at how Jonathan Tucker became the neighborhood hero during this incident.

Intruder scare at Tucker’s neighborhood

Jonathan Tucker, known for his role in Kingdom noticed something unusual while at home. A suspicious man was seen walking around the block, banging on front doors, and talking to himself. Tucker sensed that something was wrong so kept an eye on the situation. His vigilance paid off when he saw that one of his neighbors’ front doors was wide open.

That acted as an alarm for Tucker, and he started feeling that something was definitely not right here. So he went in to check on the family living there. Inside the house, Tucker found a mother and her two children, who were unaware that an intruder had entered their home.

Advertisement

Tucker heroically rescued the family

The homeowner was not present there, and according to the security footage claimed that Tucker went inside their home barefoot. Tucker immediately led the family outside to safety. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived quickly after Tucker promptly called them. The cops searched the entire area and found the intruder nearby.

To be precise the man was found hiding in the closet. The man was taken into custody without any further incident. According to reports, he was later placed on a 5150 hold. This indicates that he was experiencing a mental health crisis. People later thanked Tucker for his swift response and bravery.

ALSO READ: The Young and the Restless Spoilers: Will Audra Accept Tucker's Proposal?

Jonathan Tucker’s response

Despite his heroic actions, Jonathan Tucker remained humble. He declined to give detailed interviews about the intruder incident. According to LA Times, he was heard off-camera in a KTLA video, praising police for their swift response. “If you want a quote, call the LAPD because those guys are the real heroes. They put their lives on the line every day multiple times a day,” said Tucker. He also mentioned that the police officers responded within minutes, while he was still on call with a 911 dispatcher.

Advertisement

Tucker himself is a devoted family man. He shares twins a boy named Hayes Taj and a girl named India Moss, with his wife, Tara. He got married to Tara in 2012 and welcomed his babies in 2019. Tucker often shares glimpses of his family life on social media. Along with showcasing love for his family, he also takes pride in his diverse heritage.

More about Jonathan Tucker’s projects

Jonathan Tucker is well-known for his role as Jay Kulina in the TV series, Kingdom. He has had a long and varied career in both television and films. Apart from Kingsom, other notable TV appearances include The Black Donnellys, Westworld, and Parenthood. When it comes to films, Tucker has appeared in The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Charlie’s Angels, and In the Valley of Elah.

He received a nomination for Best Supporting Actor at the Independent Spirit Awards for his role in the indie drama Palm Trees and Power Lines. The film premiered at the Sundance Film Festival and it was released in 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Vanessa Hudgens Can’t Stop Gushing Over Husband Cole Tucker’s MLB Pitching Debut