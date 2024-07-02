Did Taylor Swift Really Decline Meghan Markle's Podcast Invitation? Find Out

The royal family has a beautiful connection with Taylor Swift and the recent picture of Prince William with his kids and Taylor is just proving that right. However, there was a time when the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle had invited Swift on her podcast and the pop star declined the request.

Taylor Swift is currently ruling over millions of hearts with her back-to-back albums and hit songs. But more because of her ERAS Tour. She even met Prince William during one of her shows and she shared the picture on her Instagram handle, creating a massive buzz on the internet.

Taylor Swift declining Meghan Markle’s request

As per reports stated in Daily Express, Meghan Markle had invited Swift to be on her Archetypes podcast through a “personal letter”. However, she did not join the Duchess of Sussex on her chat show as her representative had declined the request. Though the reason is still unknown, when the news broke out, it created speculations and controversies.

On Meghan Markle’s podcast, many celebrities came, including Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and others. Markle’s podcast Archetypes received a lot of appreciation from the audience for bringing celebs and renowned personalities to talk about current topics. The podcast even won the People's Choice Award for Top Podcast in 2022 and a Gracie Award for Digital Media in 2023. However, after the agreement ended with Spotify, the reign of the podcast also concluded.

Meghan Markle’s journey with her podcasts

As per Newsweek, Spotify executive Bill Simmons opened up about their connection with the Duchess of Sussex. He said, "I wish I had been involved in the Meghan and Harry leave Spotify negotiation. 'The F**** Grifters,' that's the podcast we should have launched with them."

However, after the conclusion of Archetypes, Meghan Markle collaborated with Lemonada Media to launch her next podcast with them. Meghan declared, "I'm proud to now be able to share that I am joining the brilliant team at Lemonada to continue my love of podcasting. Being able to support a female-founded company with a roster of thought-provoking and highly entertaining podcasts is a fantastic way to kick off 2024. Our plan to re-release Archetypes so that more people can now have access to it, as well as launching a dynamic new podcast are well in the works." She further exclaimed, "I'm so eager to be able to share it soon, and am overjoyed to be joining the Lemonada family."

The CEO and co-founder of Lemonada Media also shared their excitement to collaborate with the actress and the Duchess of Sussex. They explained how honored they felt to join hands with Meghan Markle in creating art that matters through different conversations on her podcast.

Well, why do you think Taylor Swift had turned down Meghan’s request to join her podcast? Let us know.

