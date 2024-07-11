'Not Right This Very Second': Kris Jenner Reveals When She Would Get Married To Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner, 68, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble, 43, might be walking down the aisle soon. The couple has been together since 2014. Jenner has even chosen her bridesmaids already. Read on to find out when the momager would tie the knot with Gamble.

When would Kris Jenner get married to Corey Gamble?

In the recent episode of The Kardashians, aired on July 11, during a shopping trip in Beverly Hills, Kris met with her friends Kathy Hilton and Faye Resnick.

During their time together, the situation turned emotional as Kris told her friends about her hysterectomy surgery that she would soon undergo.

The 68-year-old got emotional while talking about losing her ovaries. Her friend Hilton appeared shocked to hear this news. She said, “I thought you were gonna tell me you're getting married!"

After hearing this, the momager laughed and said that it wouldn't happen at that very second. Hilton then wittily said, “I thought you were gonna say six in the morning (tomorrow). I'm like, 'That's a little early for me to be...'"

Kris further shared that both Hilton and Resnick can totally be bridesmaids when she gets married. She added, “So maybe when I'm 70!"

More about Kris Jenner’s hysterectomy surgery

The recent episode of The Kardashians got a little heavy as Kris revealed that she will have to undergo hysterectomy surgery to her boyfriend Corey Gamble and her daughters, Kim, Khloé, and Kendall.

The 68-year-old said a cyst and a small tumor were found in her ovaries, and the doctor said that they (ovaries) would have to be taken out.

The momager expressed being emotional about it. Kris further said, “They came in handy with you guys. That’s where all my kids were conceived, and that’s where they were grown, in my tummy. So this is a very sacred place to me.”

The SKIMS founder expressed that she too would be scared if she had to face the same situation as her mom. Khloé called her older sister Kourtney to share this news.

Kourtney shared that it’s Kris's power as a woman and it does not mean that it is taking away who Kris is and her experiences. Kourtney added, “But I would feel this sentimental feeling of what it's created."

