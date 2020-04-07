Lady Gaga announces virtual COVID 19 benefit concert with Billie Eilish, Elton John, and more celebs

Lady Gaga has announced a virtual Coronavirus benefit concert with Billie Eilish, Elton John, Lizzo and more A list singers. Read on to know more.

Lady Gaga is putting together a virtual Coronavirus benefit concert. During a call with World Health Organisation, the Bad Romance songstress announced that she is organising a One World: Together At Home, in partnership with Global Citizen. This concert will serve as the “moment of global unity” amid the ongoing COVID 19 pandemic. Gaga also revealed that she has helped Global Citizen raise USD 35 million in support of WHO’s fight against the deadly virus, which continues to haunt the entire world.

The singer announced that she has called on the “greatest artists in the world” to join her for the virtual show, including Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Elton John, ET reported. “We want to celebrate and encourage the power of the human spirit. It is a moment of global unity,” she said during the call. During the call, she thanks healthcare professionals, who have been risking their lives to save others, for their service. “We are all so very grateful to all of the health-care professionals across the country and the world who are on the front lines during COVID-19,” she said.

The show will also feature, Paul McCartney, Stevie Wonder, John Legend, Chris Martin, Eddie Vedder, Kacey Musgraves, J Balvin, Keith Urban, Alanis Morissette, Lang Lang, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy and Maluma. Just last month, Elton put up a star-studded Living Room Concert that featured everyone from Gaga to Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes. The artists went on air from their homes for a moving show on March 29th.

