Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce 2 New Netflix Series; Duchess To Host Cooking Show

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are all set to appear on Netflix with their two new non-fictional shows. Here's what we know about it.

By Sakshi Shelke
Published on Apr 12, 2024  |  11:19 AM IST |  328
Prince Harry and Megan Markle (CC: IMDb)
Prince Harry and Megan Markle (CC: IMDb)

Megan Markle and Prince Harry’s two new shows are in the works right now. As per Deadline, It was announced that the Duke and Duchess's two new non-fictional Netflix projects are in the ‘early stages’ of production. Impressed with their previous projects, fans are surely excited about their new shows.

The couple made headlines when their six episodic docuseries Harry & Megan was released in 2022 on Netflix. The series was talked about a lot on social media. The couple again ventured into another project named Live To Lead, an interview series released in December 2022.

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

As per Deadline, one show will be about cooking and the other will be about Polo Sport. Seems like the couple’s love to venture into such projects is growing and flourishing with time. Their fans are also eager to know what's in store for their two new untitled non-fictional shows that will stream on Netflix. Let's get an insight into their upcoming shows.

Related Stories

Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Release Statement On Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis
entertainment
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Release Statement On Kate Middleton's Cancer Diagnosis
Is Meghan Markle In Trouble As No PR Wants To Take Up Her New Lifestyle Brand? READ
entertainment
Is Meghan Markle In Trouble As No PR Wants To Take Up Her New Lifestyle Brand? READ

What is the new cooking show about?

According to the outlet, The first show will be a cooking show curated by the Duchess. It will incorporate the ‘joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship". The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation. 

Megan's love for cooking is very evident as she has previously collaborated with Hubb Community Kitchen on a fundraising cookbook project and during her November 2021 appearance on Ellen Degenerous’s talk show, she said, “ I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice.”

The series’ showrunner will be Leah Hariton, who has previously produced HBO’s show Selena+Chef. The show will be directed by Michael Steed, who has directed My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown. 

Additionally, Megan Markle and Chanel Pysnik will serve as Executive Producers for Archwell Productions along with Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC.

What's in store for the couple’s second sports series?

The second series will dive into the world of sports. It will feature the professional polo game. The interest behind this project is very apparent as Prince Harry's interest in polo is widely known and he has been photographed many times playing this sport.

He has also played in charity matches which includes a flagship fundraiser for Sentebale. Which was founded by the Duke of Sussex himself and the Prince of Seeiso Of Lesotho in 2006. The series will truly shed light on Prince Harry's passion for the sport. 

The series shot mainly at the U.S Open Polo Championship in Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center, will majorly feature the sport’s aesthetic and social scene. Megan Markle and Prince Harry, both will be executive producers for this project. 

Broadwalk Pictures will produce this project, the company is known for Chef’s Table, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? And Sex, Love & Goop.

The official names for both the projects and the release date are not revealed as of now. It can be expected to get the announcement for the same in the upcoming months.

ALSO READ: 'So Much Going on Behind the Scenes': Prince Harry Has Allegedly Asked Meghan Markle to Join Him in the UK Trip

Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Sakshi Shelke

Journalist. Perennially hungry for entertainment. Carefully listens to everything that start with "so, last night...". Currently making web more

...

Credits: People. Deadline
Advertisement

Latest Articles