Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Announce 2 New Netflix Series; Duchess To Host Cooking Show

Megan Markle and Prince Harry’s two new shows are in the works right now. As per Deadline, It was announced that the Duke and Duchess's two new non-fictional Netflix projects are in the ‘early stages’ of production. Impressed with their previous projects, fans are surely excited about their new shows.

The couple made headlines when their six episodic docuseries Harry & Megan was released in 2022 on Netflix. The series was talked about a lot on social media. The couple again ventured into another project named Live To Lead, an interview series released in December 2022.

As per Deadline, one show will be about cooking and the other will be about Polo Sport. Seems like the couple’s love to venture into such projects is growing and flourishing with time. Their fans are also eager to know what's in store for their two new untitled non-fictional shows that will stream on Netflix. Let's get an insight into their upcoming shows.

What is the new cooking show about?

According to the outlet, The first show will be a cooking show curated by the Duchess. It will incorporate the ‘joys of cooking, gardening, entertaining, and friendship". The series will be produced by Sony Pictures Television’s The Intellectual Property Corporation.

Megan's love for cooking is very evident as she has previously collaborated with Hubb Community Kitchen on a fundraising cookbook project and during her November 2021 appearance on Ellen Degenerous’s talk show, she said, “ I love to cook. We'll be home and just sort of relax and settle in. It's our second Thanksgiving at home in California, so it will be nice.”

The series’ showrunner will be Leah Hariton, who has previously produced HBO’s show Selena+Chef. The show will be directed by Michael Steed, who has directed My Next Guest Needs No Introduction and Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.

Additionally, Megan Markle and Chanel Pysnik will serve as Executive Producers for Archwell Productions along with Aaron Saidman and Eli Holzman for IPC.

What's in store for the couple’s second sports series?

The second series will dive into the world of sports. It will feature the professional polo game. The interest behind this project is very apparent as Prince Harry's interest in polo is widely known and he has been photographed many times playing this sport.

He has also played in charity matches which includes a flagship fundraiser for Sentebale. Which was founded by the Duke of Sussex himself and the Prince of Seeiso Of Lesotho in 2006. The series will truly shed light on Prince Harry's passion for the sport.

The series shot mainly at the U.S Open Polo Championship in Florida, at The USPA National Polo Center, will majorly feature the sport’s aesthetic and social scene. Megan Markle and Prince Harry, both will be executive producers for this project.

Broadwalk Pictures will produce this project, the company is known for Chef’s Table, Pepsi, Where's My Jet? And Sex, Love & Goop.

The official names for both the projects and the release date are not revealed as of now. It can be expected to get the announcement for the same in the upcoming months.

