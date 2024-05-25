Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Finally Married? Here's What We Know About the Ceremony

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi are officially wedded. This is not a drill. Everyone's favorite Hollywood Couple has had fans gushing over them since they made their relationship Instagram official in 2021. Since then it has been nothing but one swoon-worthy moment after another for the duo. And from the looks of it, more relationship goals are about to come our way soon enough.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi wed in a lowkey ceremony

According to the Sun, Millie Bobby Brown and Bongiovi said their vows in a hush-hush wedding ceremony last weekend. As per the sources, both the bride and groom's parents were in attendance for their children's big day. Though their relatives and friends have nothing to worry about as the newlywed couple are expected to throw a bigger ceremony in the coming months. An Insider told the publication, "They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year," adding, "now they have legally married and done all the paperwork." They explained, "It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows." Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The fairytale romance of Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi

Advertisement

The Stranger Thing actress and Jake had their fans guessing back in 2021 when the latter shared a pic of them online, though it was only confirmed later that year that the duo had indeed started dating. Things moved pretty fast from there on out, with them getting engaged in April 2023. But their relationship hasn't been without its controversies, one of the biggest problems netizens have had is their young age. Millie was 20, while Jake was 22 at the time of their engagement, making some believe that they were too young to make a big commitment like marriage.

Though from the looks of it, Jon Bon Jovi, Jake's dad, for all for their relationship. The veteran rockstar explained to The Time U.K., "I’ve gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way."

He added that with their family's support, the couple can work out just fine, saying, "I think, with the support of family around them, they’re going to be great together."

ALSO READ: ‘I Love You’: Millie Bobby Brown Shares Sweet Tribute To Fiance Jake Bongiovi As He Turns 22