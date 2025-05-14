PIC: Ajay Devgn's hilarious post about teaching tricks of trade to son Yug Devgan is every dad ever

After Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest child, AbRam Khan, Ajay Devgn’s son, Yug Devgan, has taken his first step into the entertainment industry. The teenager recently lent his voice for the Hindi version of the film Karate Kid: Legends, the trailer of which was launched on May 14, 2025. After the event, the proud father, Ajay, revealed why he is teaching tricks of the trade to his son while he is young. Read on!

Ajay Devgn accompanied his son Yug Devgan to the grand trailer launch of Karate Kid: Legends Hindi on May 14, 2025. At the event, the father-son duo had an amazing time interacting with the fans and the media. After announcing that his son has lent his voice for the film, the Singham Again actor took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture with his child.

In the captions, Ajay expressed that he is teaching Yug while he is young because once he grows up, he won’t listen. Ajay penned, “Teaching him young…baad mein kaha sunega yeh @yug_dvgn It’s finally out!”

Ajay Devgn’s hilarious post for son Yug Devgan:

At the fun trailer launch of the Hindi version of the upcoming American martial arts drama film, Karate Kid: Legends, Yug also posed cutely for the paparazzi. In a clip posted on Pinkvilla’s Instagram handle, the youngster can be seen doing the Karate pose for the shutterbugs. Evidently, he is pretty shy and conscious.

Yug Devgan posed for the paparazzi:

Yug also repeated the Singham dialogue that has been used in the trailer. When asked if he remembered his Singham line, the lad said, "Ya, ya," and went on to say, "Ek hi din mein Singham banaoge kya (Will you make me Singham in one day)?"

Coming to Ajay Devgn’s work front, the Bollywood superstar will be next seen in Son of Sardaar 2, followed by De De Pyaar De 2. Earlier, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Ajay will lock horns with Sanjay Dutt in Luv Ranjan and Jagan Shakti’s Ranger.

An insider also told us, “As the film is set against the backdrop of forests, the makers are designing special looks for both Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, wherein the former plays the part of a forest ranger.”

