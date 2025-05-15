Final Destination Bloodlines Review: Sixth installment of the beloved horror franchise doesn't fully meet expectations set by its predecessors, despite its gory highs

Plot:

Stefani (Kaitlyn Santa Juana), who gets violent nightmares of a 1960s tower collapse, discovers that these visions are inherited premonitions from her grandmother, Iris, who saved people from the disaster. Decades later, death again targets Iris’s family as their existence defies death’s plan. Stefani returns home to find answers and break the cycle. She uncovers the mysterious backstory of William Bludworth (Tony Todd), the one person who might be able to break the cycle and save her family from the grisly demise that inevitably awaits them all.

Can Stefani defy death's plan and save her family? Watch Final Destination: Bloodlines to find that out.

What Works for Final Destination: Bloodlines

The sixth installment of the Final Destination franchise, very satisfactorily delivers the gloriously twisted death scenes that fans crave. Directors Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein craft very inventive and creative kills that are both gruesome and darkly funny. These sequences are the film’s heart and no kidding, they make you feel scared and terrified of the most basic things around you. The opening disaster at the Skyview Restaurant Tower is a standout. It successfully blends suspense and carnage with a retro vibe. Also, Tony Todd’s final performance as William Bludworth adds emotional weight. His cameo stitches the film well. While Final Destination: Bloodlines is different from the other installments conceptually, it does well to retain the essence of the older films. Having said that, as a fan of the franchise, I was let down.

What Doesn’t Work for Final Destination: Bloodlines

Despite its gory highs, Bloodlines stumbles in pacing and flow. Unlike earlier entries, which balanced tension and character moments more smoothly, this film feels wonky. The long lulls between deaths, drag the momentum. The family-focused narrative, while a fresh twist, lacks depth, consequently making it hard to care about the stakes beyond the kills. The story’s generational curse idea is definitely intriguing but it is underexplored, leaving the plot feeling like a loose thread compared to the tighter arcs of the other Final Destination films. Lastly, the visual effects work isn't the best. One can understand there being issues with the effects in earlier films. But in 2025, it shouldn't persist.

Watch the Final Destination: Bloodlines trailer

Performances in Final Destination: Bloodlines

Kaitlyn Santa Juana as Stefani does well. However, her her role feels underwritten. Richard Harmon is very funny as the cousin. He completely steals the show. Brec Bassinger shines in his small role. Tony Todd’s brief appearance, that is essentially forms the emotional core of the movie, is one of the film's best parts. Other actors in the film, act ably.

Final Verdict of Final Destination: Bloodlines

Final Destination: Bloodlines is a mixed bag. Its creative deaths and Todd’s farewell are highlights, but the uneven flow and shallow story pale next to the other films of the franchise.

You can watch Final Destination: Bloodlines, at a theatre near you. How excited are you to watch this film?

