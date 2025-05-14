Gangers OTT Release: When and where to watch Sundar C, Vadivelu starrer action comedy movie online

Sundar C and Vadivelu starrer action comedy movie Gangers had hit the big screens earlier on April 24, 2025. Following its theatrical release, the movie is now all set to make its debut on a streaming platform.

When and where to watch Gangers

Gangers starring Sundar C and Vadivelu in the lead roles is slated to hit the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video from May 15, 2025. The official announcement of the same was made by the makers through their official social media handle.

Sharing the announcement, the penned, “Beat the summer heat with the ultimate #Gangers laugh riot. All from the comfort of your home. #GangersOnPrime — Streaming tomorrow on Amazon Prime Video.”

See the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Gangers

Gangers is a comedy actioner following the story of Saravanan, an undercover cop posing as a PT master in a school. As he confronts ruthless criminals Malayarasan and Kottaiyarasan, the officer figures out a major scam around them.

Now, Saravanan forms a gang with the school staff to bring down the criminals, leading to a series of comical and action-packed moments.

Cast and crew of Gangers

Gangers starring Sundar C and Vadivelu in the lead roles features an ensemble cast of actors like Vani Bhojan, Catherine Tresa, Bagavathi Perumal, Hareesh Peradi, Mime Gopi, Munishkanth, Aruldoss, and many more in key roles.

The movie, co-written and directed by Sundar C himself, had Venkat Raghavan penning alongside him. The comedy action movie had music composed by Sathya, with E Krishnasamy and Praveen Antony handling the cinematography and editing.

Coming to Sundar C’s work front, the actor-director will next appear in an acting role for the movie One 2 One. Moreover, he is currently involved in the directing of Nayanthara starrer sequel film Mookuthi Amman 2.

On the other hand, Vadivelu is next set to appear alongside Fahadh Faasil in a road comedy film titled Maareesan.

