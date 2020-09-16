Neil Patrick Harris REVEALS he and family were diagnosed with COVID 19 earlier this year: It was not pleasant

In a recent interview, Neil Patrick Harris revealed that he and his family had tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this year and though it wasn't a pleasant experience, they got through it.

Since the past few months, many celebrities like Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and Robert Pattinson have tested positive for COVID-19. Another celebrity name added to the growing list is How I Met Your Mother star Neil Patrick Harris, who revealed in an interview with TODAY that he, husband David Burtka and their twins Gideon and Harper, 9, had coronavirus earlier this year.

"We feel great. It happened very early [in the pandemic], like late March, early April. We were doing our best before, and I thought I had the flu, and I didn't want to be paranoid about it. And then I lost my sense of taste and smell, which was a big indicator, so we holed up," NPH shared. The 47-year-old actor added that it was anything but a pleasant experience but eventually, they got through it and have antibodies and are feeling good.

"We want to make sure everyone's doing their best to slow this down every way possible, for sure," Harris concluded to TODAY.

We're glad the Burtka-Harris family is safe and sound!

Neil's revelation comes days after he and David celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary on September 6, 2020. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared love notes to the other celebrating their joyous day.

"Six years ago. Perhaps the happiest day of my life. Since then, thousands of memories. No regrets. Thank you, David, for both creating and rocking my world. I am forever #grateful @dbelicious," Harris wrote while Burtka wrote, "Six years ago today @nph and I got hitched. Thanks for dancing into my heart. I can't believe you stuck around after all these years of me annoying you. You have made my heart complete. Thank you for the best times of my life. #6yearanniversary"

