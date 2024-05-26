Nicki Minaj Arrested For Alleged Drug Possession At Amsterdam Airport; Here's What You Need to Know

Rapper Nicki Minaj was reportedly arrested at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport on suspicion of alleged drug possession ahead of her performance at Manchester’s Co-op. The alleged incident was filed by the Pink Friday creator herself and shared as part of her now-viral Instagram live.

In the video shared on social media, Minaj can be seen being confronted by the police for allegedly "carrying drugs/" The clip also showed the rapper denying the claim and demanding a lawyer.

According to the BBC, Nicki Minaj was eventually fined before being allowed to continue her journey. However, her scheduled Manchester performance was postponed in the wake of the ordeal.





Nicki Minaj goes live as she gets arrested in Amsterdam

In the Instagram live that left Minaj's fans, or Barbz, much concerned, police officers can be seen asking the rapper to step inside the car, while the latter can be heard demanding a lawyer. The officers inform the rapper that they need to head to the police station while Minaj dissents to the orders, consistently demanding for legal aid to be present.

Some time into the confrontation as per videos online, the officers inform Minaj at she is under arrest. "So I’m under arrest? Under arrest for what? I need a lawyer ’cause I don’t know where I’m going," the rapper can be heard saying.

Nicki Minaj updates fans

Fans ushered in the live comments to offer advice to the Super Bass singer, who was earlier subjected to a luggage search as the police found suspicious items in her purse. She herself posted on her Instagram page, which featured airport authorities asking her for a relook at her belongings for the aforementioned purpose. The man in the video further explained to the singer that the original check was cut short because of the former filming him.

“They’ve been trying to stop me from coming to every show. They took my bags before I could see them,” wrote Minaj in the caption, further claiming that this has been done in an attempt to sabotage her Pink Friday 2 World Tour.

"This is what it looks like when ppl are paid big money to try to sabotage a tour after all else failed. Everything they’ve done is illegal," she further mentioned. In the wake of the incident, several fans took to X to express their concern for the rapper and trended the #FREENICKI hashtag on the platform.

