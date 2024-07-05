Mindy Kaling Shares First Glimpse Of Daughter Anne On Instagram As They Enjoy Fourth of July Together

Mindy Kaling has been an inspiration for many over the years. The actress and producer has impressed us with her work portfolio since the beginning of her career.

Not just enjoying the success of her career, but she is also expanding her family. Mindy recently revealed on Instagram that she has welcomed her third child, a daughter named Anne. Kaling dropped adorable photos while celebrating the Fourth Of July with her children.

Mindy Kaling shares an Instagram post with her children

On July 4, The Office actress took to her Instagram and shared a carousel post giving a sneak peek of her 5-month-old daughter Anne.

In the post, the first picture was a solo selfie of Kaling where she donned a white top and a beige hat. In the second picture, we can see her kids, Katherine Swati, 6, and Spencer Avu,3 playing together candidly.

The third picture revealed a side part of her newborn daughter’s face. The post further features wholesome moments with her children.

She captioned the post by writing, “A sandy/salty skin/no makeup/freezing cold perfect waves/lots of sunscreen/frosting/outside for hours kind of Independence Day.”

Many of her followers showered love on her children. A fan commented, “Precious....thank you for the little hand close up. I miss that so much.” Check out the post below.

More on Mindy Kaling Daughter’s Anne

Kaling surprised everyone as she announced the birth of her third child via her Instagram handle on June 24, which also happens to be her birthday.

In the post, the actress shared her pictures. The first picture featured all her children. In the second picture, she flaunted her baby bump and the third picture was a candid photo along with her eldest children.

In the caption, Kaling wrote that in late February 2024, she welcomed her daughter Anne. She referred to her as the best birthday gift she could have ever imagined.

She added, “When things are hard, whenever I veer towards cynicism, my three kids are such a great reminder of the pure joy in my life. The Mindy Project star continued that she is so lucky as she lives in a place where she could do that by herself, on her own timeline. The actress ended the caption with,” Thanks for all the birthday wishes!”

