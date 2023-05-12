Priyanka Chopra has a blast singing Celine Dion’s song with Love Again co-stars; Don’t miss Nick Jonas’ cameo

Priyanka Chopra has been promoting her latest film Love Again in full swing. The rom-com, directed by James C Strouse, also stars Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. Besides that, Priyanka’s hubby Nick Jonas also makes a cameo in the film! Priyanka recently took to her Instagram account to share a throwback video from 2020, during the time that she was shooting for Love Again on Christmas Eve. Priyanka is seen having the best time with her Love Again team as they all sang a Celine Dion song.

Priyanka Chopra posts throwback video with her Love Again co-stars

Priyanka Chopra dropped a fun video on Instagram from 2020, in which she is seen singing and jamming to Celine Dion’s song It’s All Coming Back To Me Now. The behind-the-scenes video shows Priyanka, her co-stars Sam Heughan, Sofia Barclay having a blast as they sang their hearts out. Producer Esther Hornstein is also a part of the video. In her caption, Priyanka Chopra wrote, “@loveagainmovie’s behind the scenes.. Christmas eve circa 2020 wait for the end.”

Towards the end of the video, Nick Jonas makes a surprising cameo, and is seen joining in the fun and singing the song too. While one fan commented, “This is the most wholesome thing I've ever seen!” another one wrote, “Queens Priyanka and Celine!” Check out the video below!

Priyanka Chopra on the awkward kissing scene with Nick Jonas in Love Again

The trailer of Love Again showed Priyanka sharing an awkward kissing scene with Nick Jonas in the back of a taxi. While speaking on the US chat show Live With Kelly and Ryan, Priyanka opened up about the scene, and said that they were earlier going to cast a ‘random guy’, but Nick Jonas was in town, and the director suggested they could ask him to play Priyanka’s date. “Thank God! Thank God it (their makeout scene) was my husband,” said Priyanka.

ALSO READ: Did you know Nick Jonas watched Priyanka Chopra win Miss World in 2000? Actress reveals, ‘He was seven'