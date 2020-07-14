  1. Home
RIP Naya Rivera: Glee cast gathers, hold hands at Lake Piru in powerful tribute to their co star

Officials confirmed Glee actor Naya Rivera's death as she went missing after an apparent drowning incident while boating with her 4-year-old son.
Mumbai
The family of hit musical series Glee suffered another tragic loss as the body of actress Naya Rivera was found, almost six days after a search and rescue operation began at Lake Piru. Officials confirmed Naya Rivera's death as she went missing after an apparent drowning incident while boating with her 4-year-old son. However, her son is safe. While all of Hollywood was praying for a miracle for Naya, the Glee cast stepped out of their homes and gathered at Lake Piru. 

In a picture, that has since been shared widely, the cast members come together and held hands on the shore of Lake Piru. The said incident took place an hour before Ventura County Sheriffs confirmed Rivera’s death during a press conference, reported Variety. Dave Quinn, a journalist and writer, shared the image on Twitter and wrote, "This photo of the cast of #Glee gathering together at Lake Piru today where #NayaRivera’s body was found is incredibly powerful — especially when you consider today is the 7 year anniversary of Cory Monteith’s death. I’m a mess." 

Take a look at Glee cast holding hands at Lake Piru: 

Naya went missing on 8 July after her son was found sleeping on the boat in a life vest. The actress had rented the boat and was reported missing around 4:30 PM on the same day. "We believe that she mustered enough energy to get her son back on the boat, but not enough to save herself," a sheriff said.

