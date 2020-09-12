Sara Ali Khan trends on Twitter after Rhea Chakraborty names her in drug cartel; Netizens SLAM the actress

Netizens are calling out Sara Ali Khan post Rhea Chakraborty explosive confession about her involvement in the drug case with SSR. See details below.

Netizens are having a field day post Rhea Chakraborty’s confession about Sara Ali Khan to NCB. Since Rhea spilled the names of 2 of Bollywood’s leading actresses and 1 designer (including Rakulpreet Singh, Simone Khambatta and Sara Ali Khan) who were involved in the drug scandal with her, the hashtag #saraalikhan has been trending on Twitter. So much so that Twitterati has been flooding the social media platform with tweets commending the NCB and shaming the 3 ladies, with Sara Ali Khan at centre stage.

While one social media user demanded to remove the Pataudi princess from all product advertisements: “Remove #SaraAliKhan from your ads. We're done with Nepotism & those who consume DRUGS. If you want us to use your products, then take immediate action.” One praised NCB for their effort: “3 More druggies of Bollywood Exposed. Great Work @narcoticsbureau. Clean Bollywood, don't close this matter until all druggist are EXPOSED & arrested.”

One social media user also pointed out the humour in the situation and tweeted: “Me watching #RakulPreetSingh and #SaraAliKhan promote yoga and healthy food on their Instagram.”

In case you missed it, in the drugs-related case about the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Times Now reported that actresses Sara Ali Khan, Rakulpreet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta are under the scanner of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB). Sources have told that there are many more people associated with the Bollywood who are under the scanner of the drug federal agency.

The sources have claimed that Rhea Chakraborty during her interrogation, specifically named the above-mentioned individuals who consumed narcotics substance. The outlet also reports that Rhea initially refused to claims that she consumed drugs, but later confessed to taking them.

ALSO READ: Rhea Chakraborty confesses Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh, Simone Khambatta did drugs with her & Sushant

Share your comment ×