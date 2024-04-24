'She Was Just So Sweet': Taylor Hill Gushes Over Meeting Blake Lively At Met Gala 2022

The Met Gala, with its glitz and glamour, always brings together the biggest stars in fashion and entertainment. For model Taylor Hill, attending the Met Gala has been a dream come true for nearly a decade.

But beyond all, it was her encounter with the queen of the Met, Blake Lively at the 2022 Met Gala that truly left her starstruck. Let’s delve into Taylor Hill’s unforgettable encounter with Blake at the Met Gala 2022.

An iconic and unforgettable encounter

Despite all the fashion moments, one particular encounter that left Taylor speechless, was meeting Blake Lively. She praises Lively as the nicest person ever. Recalling their encounter during an interview with PEOPLE, Taylor gushes, “I walked down the greeting line and it was like na, ‘Am I supposed to be here?’ kind of a moment.”

But despite the nerves, Lively's warmth put her at ease. She shares, "She was just so sweet. She's meeting all these people, and she was like, 'Hello, how are you? Nice to meet you,' actually looking at me. And I was like, 'I'm Taylor, and I love you.' And then I was like, 'I have to leave now.'"

Meeting Blake Lively wasn’t just another celebrity encounter for Taylor Hill; it was a fangirl moment for her.

Blake’s outfit at the Met Gala 2022

Are you also wondering what was Blake wearing that led Taylor to gush over her? Well, Blake Lively, the dazzling fashion icon and co-chair of the 2022 Met Gala, graced the red carpet in a show-stopping display of glided glamour. She wore a stunning strapless copper-coloured gown by Versace, adorned with Art Deco-inspired metallic bleading.

But there was a surprise! As Blake walked up the Met stairs, she untied the bow to show a bright turquoise fabric underneath. It was a nod to how copper turns green, just like the Statue of Liberty. Her husband, Ryan Reynolds, looked sharp beside her in a Versace suit.

A star-studded affair

For Taylor Hill, every Met Gala is a thrilling experience. She’s been attending this star-studded event for nearly ten years, and each one holds a special place in her heart. During an interview with PEOPLE, she fondly recalls her debut in 2016, saying, “That was really exciting, going for the first time. I was like…’What am I doing here? I can’t believe I’m here.’” Each year holds a special place in her heart.

For Hill, the Met Gala is also about reuniting with friends from around the globe. She describes it as a “back-to-school moment,” saying, “I see friends I haven’t seen in forever. People fly from all over the world…”

Well, fans might be eagerly waiting to see if Hill gracing the Met Gala this year as well, but her plans remain uncertain. Though she admitted that plans often comes together at the last minute, she’s unsure if she’ll grace the Met steps on the big night or not.

