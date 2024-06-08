'So Heartbroken': Miranda Lambert Announces Deaths Of Her Beloved Rescue Dogs

Miranda Lambert, the famous country musician broke the sad news on Instagram recently. The 40-year-old singer stated that she had to say goodbye to her two rescue dogs namely Delta Dawn, a Chihuahua-pug mix and Louise, a Great Pyrenees.

Saying goodbye to Delta Dawn

Lambert first wrote about Delta Dawn in her Instagram post. She found Delta Dawn abandoned at a Sonic in Oklahoma in the spring of 2009. Despite being homeless and hungry, Delta Dawn was full of personality. Lambert adopted her and had her for 16 years before she passed away on April 22 this year.

“Little did I know when I was trying to just get a cherry limeade, I would meet one of the most amazing dogs I would ever know,” said Lambert about a dog, centering this story. On many occasions, Delta Dawn traveled together with Miranda as she did her musical tours. “I'm honored to have met her and learned so much from her,” added Miranda.

Farewell to Louise

In another post, Lambert shared that she lost one of her dogs, Louise, on June 7. In addition, she rescued Louise along with Thelma in 2016. “Goodbye to the fluffiest most protective gal pal I could ever ask for,” defined Lambert concerning Louise.”

Once they were brought home to the Tennessean farm, they felt like they belonged here just fine. At the farmlands, it guarded mini horses as well as chickens and goats belonging thereto too while. Four years ago when Thelma died in July; Lambert made an emotional tribute on social media saying, “She lived the last 8 years with no fences, just freedom to do what she did best. Love and protect. I loved her with all my heart.”

An advocate for rescue animals

Lambert appreciated Animalia Health & Wellness Center for their assistance during this time period. They helped facilitate the process of saying goodbye with utter peace.

Lambert has always been an advocate for rescue animals. She urged people to consider adopting, fostering, or volunteering.

“They will change your life for the better. You never know what blessing is waiting there for you,” she says. These heartfelt posts by Lambert are a reminder of how deeply we connect with our pets and the happiness they can bring into our lives.

