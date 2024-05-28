Taylor Swift Adds Extra Support Acts for Eras Tour Dates in London; Says, 'I Can't Wait To...'

Taylor Swift is set to enhance her Eras Tour dates in London with additional support acts. This summer, the pop superstar will perform eight shows at Wembley Stadium. The first three concerts are scheduled for June 21-June 23, with the remaining five on August 15- August 17 and August 19-August 20, as per Billboard.

Swift announced on Sunday (May 27) via Instagram that three additional artists will join Paramore as opening acts for the June dates. These artists include Mette (June 21), Griff (June 22), and Benson Boone (June 23). Swift expressed her excitement, saying, “I chose artists whose music I love listening to, and I can’t wait for them to add an extra jolt of excitement to our shows at Wembley Stadium in June.”

Support acts express excitement over Taylor Swift's announcement

On their social media accounts, the three artists expressed their excitement over the news. Griff, who is scheduled to perform on June 22, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "TAYLOR SWIFT HAS INVITED ME ON THE ERAS TOUR!!!!!! 8 yr old me who had fearless on repeat wouldn't believe this. So unbelievably grateful to Taylor for all the love she's shown me and my music. See you at Wembley on June 22nd."

Mette, who will open on June 21, expressed her excitement on X, saying, “It’s a new ERA for ya girl… Opening the ‘Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour’ on June 21st at Wembley Stadium in London. Thank you @taylorswift13 – Never been so excited in my entire life!!! #TSTheErasTour.”

Benson Boone, who will open the show on June 23, reposted Swift's announcement on his Instagram Story. He wrote, “@taylorswift so excited to be a part of the show thank you for having me,” with a teary face and red heart emojis.

Swift’s excitement and setlist updates

Swift celebrated the success of her latest single, Fortnight, which topped the UK airplay chart. She took advantage of this opportunity to announce the new support acts.

Swift wrote, “I just found out Fortnight is #1 on the UK airplay chart!!!! You guys are amazing and I can’t wait to see you so soon! Thought this might be a fun time to announce the first group of opening acts I’ll be adding to the London shows, going on before Paramore.”

Meanwhile, Swift's current European leg of the Eras Tour features a brand-new The Tortured Poets Department miniset, which she premiered in Paris. The updated setlist includes songs such as Down Bad, So High School, But Daddy I Love Him, I Can Do It With a Broken Heart, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, and Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?

Taylor Swift recently concluded shows in Lisbon and will spend the rest of the summer touring Europe. Following her European tour, she will return to the United States and Canada for a second North American leg this fall. Swift's tour continues to draw large crowds, with fans eager for each new performance.

