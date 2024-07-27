Bigg Boss 18: Did Dipika Kakar just confirm Shoaib Ibrahim’s participation in reality show? FIND OUT

Shoaib Ibrahim, who has been away from TV screens for quite some time, was reported to be the first confirmed contestant on the upcoming reality show, Bigg Boss 18. There was no official statement from the makers or the actor. In their recent vlogs, the actor was seen helping his wife, Dipika Kakar, in the kitchen. While kneading the dough, Dipika praised her husband’s cooking skills and dropped a hint that confirmed the actor’s participation in Bigg Boss 18.

Dipika Kakar drops hint about Shoaib Ibrahim’s participation in Bigg Boss 18

In one of the recent vlogs, Dipika Kakar asked Shoaib Ibrahim to help him in the kitchen. As she was preparing Dal Baati, she asked her husband to knead the dough. Shoaib teases her, asking if she doubts his cooking skills.

But Dipika praises him and says, “Meine ye kabhi nahi bola, mein hamesha bolti hu aap bohot hi chalak chhuparostam ho. Aapko sab aata hain. (I have never said this. I have always said that you are very clever; you know everything.)” Then she goes on to name a few dishes that Shoaib prepared, which impressed Dipika. Then she looks at the camera and says, “He is ready for Bigg Boss.”

Hearing this, Shoaib gives a look of surprise at Dipika, and the latter laughs and hides her face. The Ajooni actor laughs and says, “Shut up.”

Well, this confirms that fans of Shoaib Ibrahim will get to see him in the Bigg Boss house this upcoming season. Previously, the actor was also seen showing off his dancing skills in Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.

Except for Ibrahim’s name, there are no reports of other speculative contestants. Viewers are currently busy with Bigg Boss OTT 3 Finale week.

About ongoing Bigg Boss OTT 3

Talking about Bigg Boss OTT 3, the contestants currently eyeing the trophy are Sana Makbul, Armaan Malik, Ranvir Shorey, Kritika Malik, Sai Ketan Rao, Lovekesh Kataria, Shivani Kumari and Vishal Pandey. The show, hosted by Anil Kapoor, has its Grand Finale next week.

