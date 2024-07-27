Beyonce Performs Iconic YA YA Remix From Cowboy Carter As She Introduces Team USA At Paris Olympics 2024

The entire audience watched Beyonce introduce Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics. The highly acclaimed songstress, who has already won millions of hearts around the globe, received much respect again through her promotional video, which even had a groove from her latest album, Cowboy Carter.

The video comes following the start of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Beyonce introduces Team USA

Beyonce didn't hold herself back from celebrating the USA’s Olympic team. The Crazy in Love singer this time surprised each of her fans through the way she smiled in the video while also promoting the best sportsmen and women from America.

In this video of around 2 minutes and 30 seconds, during NBCUniversal’s primetime coverage of the Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony, people heard a new remix of YA from the album Cowboy Carter. Beyonce was joined by the athletes who are representing the USA at this year’s Olympics.

While the Single Ladies singer greeted the female athletes with a hello, the members of the women’s gymnastics team cheerfully greeted her back. Next, the Beautiful Liar singer was seen addressing the athletic men as well.

From the women’s gymnastics team, Jade Carey, Sunisa “Suni” Lee, Simone Biles, Jordan Chiles, and Hezly Rivera were seen in the video, while the men's gymnastics team included Asher Hong, Stephen Nedoroscik, Fred Richard, Brody Malone, and Paul Juda.

The members of the female gymnastics team were seen in navy blue bodysuits. The Grammy-winning songstress was seen wearing a cowgirl hat along with a statement kaftan that even had the Olympic rings on the back. She wore a white bodysuit underneath the kaftan that had the USA written in blue.

YA YA remix for the Paris Olympics 2024

As the video went ahead, with Beyonce talking about how proud she is of the sportspeople from the USA, the footage featured LeBron James, Caeleb Dressel, Sha’Carri Richardson, Katie Ledecky, Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone, Noah Lyles, and more.

In the recently launched video, Beyonce is heard saying, “Get a look at America, y’all,” further adding, “These hopes and dreams, these superstars that represent us.”

As the introduced team smiled, posed, and clapped in the video, it even showed them in action, running laps and speeding through the water.

Beyonce was heard saying that she believes in Team USA and can’t wait to watch how they perform at the legendary event. “America, give it up for Team USA, the very best of who we are,” the Halo artist is heard expressing in the video.

This song was dubbed “#Beylympics” by the USA’s Instagram account.

