Chiranjeevi and wife Surekha Konidela share a ‘delightful moment’ at Paris Olympics 2024 inaugural event; express wishes for Indian players

Megastar Chiranjeevi took to his official X (formerly Twitter) handle to unveil a special picture from the inaugural event of the Paris Olympics 2024. The photo shared by the actor features him with his wife, Surekha Konidela, as he holds a replica of the Olympic Torch.

Sharing the picture, the actor called it a “delightful moment” and extended his best wishes to every player from India.

Chiranjeevi takes a picture-perfect moment with wife Surekha Konidela at Paris Olympics 2024

As the Paris Olympics 2024 takes place from July 26 to August 11, 2024, enthusiasts from around the world are traveling to France. Celebrities like Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan were also spotted attending the inaugural event as a family, sharing some unmissable moments with fans.

Recently, Ram and his wife shared some special moments from their visit to Paris. Taking to their official Instagram handles, the couple posted a few pictures and videos from the event that are being much loved.

Donning serene looks, the family was also spotted having a walk through the park, with baby girl Klin Kaara Konidela enjoying the views from her stroller.

On the work front

Megastar Chiranjeevi was last seen in 2023 playing the lead role in the film Bhola Shankar. The action movie directed by Meher Ramesh was the official remake of Ajith Kumar’s 2015 hit Vedalam and featured actors Tamannaah Bhatia, Keerthy Suresh, and Sushanth in key roles.

Advertisement

The actor is all set to next appear in the film Vishwambhara, a socio-political fantasy flick directed by Mallidi Vassishta. The movie slated to hit the big screens in 2025 has already roped in actors Trisha Krishnan and Meenakshi Chaudhary to play prominent roles.

On the other hand, Ram Charan is set to bring forth his much-awaited political thriller movie Game Changer to the big screens. The film directed by master craftsman Shankar is based on a story by Karthik Subbaraj and is expected to feature the RRR actor as an IAS officer.

The movie is set to release on Christmas this year with actors Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Srikanth, Anjali, and many more also sharing the screen.

ALSO READ: Ram Charan, wife Upasana 'drenched' in high spirit at 2024 Paris Olympics inauguration ceremony with Chiranjeevi and family