July was a glamorous showcase for Bollywood’s trendsetting celebrities. The final week of the month featured a stunning exhibition of fashion, with our beloved stars taking their style to the next level. From graceful maxi dresses exuding elegance to confident ethnic ensembles, these celebrities truly wowed us.

It’s time to be enchanted as we delve into the incomparable world of Bollywood beauty, style, and glamour. So, what are we waiting for? Let’s dive in and take a detailed look at the six most unforgettable looks showcased by Bollywood’s leading actresses this week, as we prepare to crown the ultimate fashion champions while gathering some major style inspiration along the way.

6 best-dressed and most stylish actresses of the week:

Suhana Khan in ivory lack and satin look:

The Archies actress opted for an ivory lace and silk outfit this week. The ensemble featured a strapless white lace corset with a body-hugging silhouette and an alluring neckline, adding a sultry twist to her otherwise chic corseted top. This classy look was perfect for her enviable and slender frame.

Suhana Khan complemented her outfit with floral embroidery that added charm and elegance. She paired it with a draped mini skirt featuring a spectacular side slit, which added charm to the entire look. Even her accessories and glam choices were flawless, making this ensemble truly standout.

Triptii Dimri in hot pink sequined halter gown:

The Bad Newz actress left her fans swooning in a stunning ankle-length dress from Lapointe, showcasing a fitted silhouette that was undeniably fabulous. The bold backless style of the gown added an extra touch of glamour, ensuring that Triptii Dimri’s choice would turn heads.

Advertisement

The ensemble was adorned with shimmering sequin work that complemented the entire halter-neck design. The bodycon silhouette was equally impressive, while the flowy elements of the elegant gown enhanced her chic look. Even her matching pumps perfectly complemented the outfit. What a flawless choice!

Janhvi Kapoor in black blazer and sheer skirt:

The Bawaal actress slayed the formal look this week in a classy black-and-white ensemble that hit all the right notes. Designed by Grace Ling, this outfit made a striking fashion statement. The shoulder pads of the full-sleeved jacket added a formal twist to her look.

Her ensemble featured a bold black blazer cinched at the waist, creating a flattering silhouette with sculpted biomorphic detailing. She paired it with a matching long bodycon skirt, which showcased opaque material on the top half and sheer white fabric on the bottom. Completing her look with elegant accessories and pumps, she delivered an unforgettable style moment. We loved her incomparable serve!

Advertisement

Shraddha Kapoor in red jacket lehenga set:

The Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar actress promoted Stree 2 in a head-turning red jacketed lehenga set that was nothing short of amazing. Sourced from the stunning collection at Jigar Mall, this ethnic outfit featured a long Anarkali-like jacket that truly stole the show.

The elegant jacket was perfectly paired with a flowing lehenga-like skirt that swayed beautifully. Shraddha Kapoor’s ensemble was adorned with antique gold dori and intricate hand embroidery on the neck and bodice, showcasing opulent detailing. We loved her style, and the matching dupatta completed the look flawlessly.

Sara Ali Khan in pretty pink mini-dress:

If you thought Barbie season was over, Sara Ali Khan proved you wrong this week with her latest look. She donned a spectacular baby pink mini-dress that exuded major Barbie vibes, leaving us all swooning. The dress perfectly embodied coquette aesthetics, making it utterly adorable.

The Gaslight actress looked like she had stepped out of a dreamy fairytale. Her strapless, upper-thigh length mini dress featured an elegant bow at the chest, truly making it a work of art. She also added matching pink sandals and adorable accessories to add some femme sparkle to her classy look.

Advertisement

Tamannaah Bhatia in red corseted saree:

The Lust Stories 2 actress donned a vibrant crimson ensemble this week that was utterly alluring. Her outfit featured a fitted corset with a sweetheart neckline, adding a fashionable and fiery twist. Designed by the talented team at Torani, the elegant piece boasted floral embroidery in shades of pink, blue, and yellow, which infused a hint of femininity and a pop of color into her look.

Tamannaah Bhatia paired her classy pick with a beautiful red saree, draped around her curves like a long skirt, with the pallu elegantly flowing over her arms. This contemporary outfit was perfect for her slender frame, showcasing her style beautifully.

So there you have it—a whirlwind tour of Bollywood's hottest looks from the last week of July. These actresses have undeniably raised the bar for fashion, proving that style knows no bounds. From classic elegance to bold experimentation, they’ve provided endless inspiration to help us recreate and reinvent our own styles.

Who's ready to channel their inner diva? Which of this week’s top celebrity looks is your absolute favorite? Please leave a comment below to share your thoughts and opinions with us!

ALSO READ: India Couture Week 2024: Malaika Arora owns the ramp in a statement-worthy glittery black lehenga